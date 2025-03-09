SINGAPORE: Netizens were shocked when a foreigner shared on social media that he spends around S$200-250 on a single date with his Singaporean girlfriend.

Posting on the r/askSingapore subreddit on Saturday (March 8), the foreigner explained that their bill easily reaches S$150 whenever they go out for a meal in a “not very atas” restaurant like Xiang Xiang, Sushiro, or BBQ Box.

“Let’s say we go to Xiang Xiang and we order three to four dishes to share and soft drinks. Sushiro—that’s another story. I can easily eat 15 or more plates, and she eats a lot too. Or Din Tai Fung—four dishes. She overorders,” he said. “Plus all other expenses, it’s like S$200-250 per day.”

Wondering if this was normal, he asked other locals in the forum, “How do you afford having partners in SG? How much do people usually spend per date? Do you have any reasonable advice how to make costs more manageable without being stingy?”

The foreigner also mentioned that he is constantly shocked when he visits his girlfriend, as everything in Singapore is significantly more expensive than in Bangkok and in his First-World Western home country.

“For context, I currently work for a good company in Bangkok. I’m not Thai, but my take-home salary is around $8,000 per month, and I feel more than comfortable with that salary in Bangkok,” he wrote.

“If you’re spending S$150 for two pax, you might as well eat buffet”

In the comments, many netizens questioned why the foreigner’s dating expenses were so high. They also found it hard to believe that their meals alone could cost S$150.

One netizen said, “What are you eating that’s so expensive? I also usually just go to ‘not atas’ places, but the bill never exceeds S$60. Even when we go to Isteaks, Collins, Aston’s, etc., it’s below S$60.”

Another wrote, “S$150 at Sushiro?? Even the biggest eaters I know only spend S$80 for two people. What do you order? Spending that much every meal sounds a little odd and you’re right to question it.

“When I go out with my boyfriend, it’s usually about S$20 per person, per meal. If we decide to eat something a bit fancier, then it might be S$30-S$40 per person. Otherwise, our dates are usually cheap because we walk around a lot and window-shop.”

A third commented, “Do y’all eat lobsters and abalone for every meal? S$ 200 to S$250 per day is insanely expensive and not sustainable unless you’ve very deep pockets or you’re making big bucks.

“My partner and I usually take turns paying for meals on dates, and the total cost for a full-day date is typically less than S$30 per person, including the cost of activities.”

Still, a few chimed in to give the foreigner some advice. One said, “I would say have a talk to your girlfriend about the expenses. Don’t make it a habit as after marriage she will expect the same. If she expects you to do it or guilt-trip you, then she is honestly not the one.”

Another wrote, “If you’re spending S$150 for two pax, you might as well eat buffet every meal sia.”

