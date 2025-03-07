SINGAPORE: A 28-year-old Singaporean worker took to social media to share that he’s “tired of his office job” and wants to do something else.

On Tuesday (March 4), he posted on the r/singaporefi subreddit, explaining that despite having little to no work to complete at times, he is still required to remain seated in front of his computer for the entire workday.

Additionally, because he works in an open office setting where his bosses can easily monitor his screen, he feels restricted from even engaging in personal activities during idle periods.

“I feel very micromanaged and constantly watched,” he wrote. “I really feel like quitting, but I know I can’t, as I’m still young (28) and have a long way to go. I still have to work for many years to save up for my future expenses like [buying] a house and starting a family.”

Despite his financial obligations, he still dreams of breaking free from the rigid 9-to-6 routine. Ideally, he hopes to transition into a role that offers more flexibility and freedom, rather than one that confines him to a desk for hours on end.

“I like moving about, breathing fresh air and getting sunlight, travelling and exploring new places and food, nature. I dislike being forced to sit in front of a computer in the office and pretending to be busy. Does anyone know what kind of job I should search for?” he asked the community.

“Find a better job with less toxic culture”

His post connected with many who felt trapped in traditional office jobs. One user said, “I can relate. I quit corporate for similar reasons. I hate feeling controlled and having my freedom restricted. I now trade for a living. But I don’t teach nor have any desire to.”

Another commented, “I was your age when I quit corporate 9-5 for good. It’s not life. Go look for something else early, and you can thank yourself later.”

A third user, who left the corporate world after four years, suggested career paths that might offer more flexibility and independence. He wrote, “It sounds like you want control of your time and, most importantly, having the option to do what you like with your own time instead of being forced to clock in and out 9-6 every day.

“Perhaps you can consider: Fully-remote jobs (mostly found in tech, web3 industry from what I’ve seen); Self-employment (can be a Grab driver, trading, content creator, starting a business, etc.); and Sales roles (particularly FA, real estate).”

A fourth recommended, “Off the top of my head I can only think of being a travel influencer, lifestyle/food blogger or working for a company that you know has global branches so you can travel often on the job.

“If not, find a better job with a less toxic culture, take yourself out on frequent trips, and do the things you love on the weekends. Sometimes you do not need a job you love, just one that can pay for things or a lifestyle you love.”

Boreout in Singapore

The Singaporean worker’s frustration is something a lot of people can relate to. A survey conducted in 2017 found that 70% of professionals in Singapore felt bored with their jobs. It’s not just a local issue either. A study in the United States showed that 43% of employees there also experienced boredom at work.

This phenomenon, called “boreout” or “rust-out,” is basically the opposite of burnout. Instead of feeling overwhelmed by too much work, people experiencing boreout feel unmotivated because their work is too dull or repetitive. They may have long hours at the office but little to do, making them feel trapped and uninspired. Over time, this can lead to frustration, low productivity, and even affect mental health.

It can also make employees lose motivation, feel unfulfilled, and struggle with their self-worth. So, what can be done? Experts suggest talking to a manager or colleagues to find ways to make work more interesting. Taking on new projects, suggesting ideas, or picking up new skills can help break the cycle of boredom. Outside of work, having hobbies like writing, working out, or learning something new can also bring a sense of purpose.

