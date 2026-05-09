Poly student alleges family maid eats better food, ignores requests, and takes her items

SINGAPORE: A female polytechnic student took to Reddit to vent about her family’s domestic helper, who allegedly “takes and uses her belongings” without permission and prepares separate “better” meals for herself.

In an anonymous post on the r/askSingapore forum, the student claimed that the helper “keeps stealing things such as hand cream, money, and chocolate, and whenever confronted, she denies taking anything.”

Sharing one incident, she wrote, “For example, I opened a new pack of sweets and took one and left it on my table before leaving the house. When I returned at night, I found that the sweets were nearly empty, and it couldn’t be any of my family members, as they hadn’t come home for the day yet.”

She also recalled, “There were a few occasions where I would keep the sweets in my bag, and they would still go missing. She also uses my hair products without permission. Only she and I share the common toilet, so it couldn’t be my mom who used it.”

The student said she has already confronted the helper several times, but the helper continued denying the accusations while the incidents allegedly kept happening.

“I am getting increasingly frustrated every single day,” she shared.

Aside from the alleged thefts, the student also complained about the helper’s behaviour at home.

She recounted, “I asked her to bring the food to the dining table multiple times and she didn’t. When I called again, she claimed she was ‘washing plates’ even though she clearly wasn’t. Sometimes I call for her multiple times and she just ignores me completely.”

“Once I was changing in the spare room and she opened the door without knocking when it was closed and while I was changing.”

On top of this, the student claimed that the helper would sometimes prepare only “plain white rice and plain curry udon” for her and her brother while allegedly cooking “a full meal with meat and vegetables” for herself.

At the end of her post, the student asked other Singaporeans how they would deal with the helper if they were in her shoes.

“You should send her back to her home country”

In the comments, several Redditors urged the student to inform her parents about these alarming incidents.

One said, “Please let your parents know about this. Your parents are the employer; they need to seek accountability from her.”

Another wrote, “Tell your parents and get a spy camera to record any stealing.”

Others felt the family should simply let the helper go before things get worse.

One advised, “You should send her back to her home country. If you send her back to the agency, the agency will send her to other families, and she will do harm to them.”

Another added, “If you have evidence of her stealing money, report and send her back.”

Employers who believe their domestic helper may have stolen from them are advised by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) to make a police report so the authorities can look into the matter. Trying to resolve the issue through personal confrontation may cause panic and make things worse.

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