Police arrest man who tried to hack into RedeemSG to access vouchers

SINGAPORE: In a statement on Sunday (Aug 10), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that a 39-year-old man had been arrested for his suspected involvement in a hacking attempt on the Government’s digital voucher system, RedeemSG.

The team from RedeemSG filed a report with the police on Jul 28, 2025, regarding multiple suspicious attempts to access voucher links on its portal. Fortunately, these attempts had been unsuccessful, with no vouchers compromised.

Upon conducting follow-up investigations, police officers from the Cybercrime Command under the Criminal Investigation Department were able to establish the identity of the man suspected of trying to hack into ReddeemSG on the same day the police report was filed. He was arrested on the following day. The laptop he used in his hacking attempt was seized by the police for further investigations.

The man is now under investigation for the offence of Attempted Unauthorised Access to Computer Material under Section 3(1) read with Section 12 of the Computer Misuse Act 1993. If he is found guilty, he could be facing a jail term of as long as two years, be made to pay a fine as high as S$5,000, or both.

The SPF added that investigations into the man’s doings are still ongoing.

“The Police take a serious view of any unauthorised access to Government systems. Anyone found to be involved in such activities will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law,” the Public Affairs Department of the SPF added.

In related news, a man claimed last month that a sizable portion of his SG60 vouchers had been spent by someone else. He filed a police report, and the matter was investigated. According to a Jul 13 report in Shin Min Daily News, someone else had used more than S$400 of the SG60 vouchers belonging to the household of a certain Mr Li, which had received a total of S$800 in vouchers.

What is RedeemSG?

RedeemSG’s voucher system was developed by Open Government Products, GovTech. It serves to digitize vouchers for recipients, while at the same time making it easier for merchants to accept vouchers issued by the Government. The system also works for Government agencies and charities, facilitating the launch and management of voucher campaigns.

RedeemSG is used by several Government agencies, including the National Environment Agency (NEA), the Public Utilities Board—Singapore’s National Water Agency, and the People’s Association (PA) for the CDC Voucher scheme. More information about RedeemSG may be found here. /TISG

