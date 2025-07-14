Police investigate after someone else spends S$400+ of family’s SG60 vouchers

SINGAPORE: A man said that a sizable portion of his SG60 vouchers, which were made available only this month, had been spent by someone else. He has filed a police report, and the matter is under investigation.

According to a report in Shin Min Daily News on Sunday (Jul 13), someone else had used more than S$400 of the SG60 vouchers belonging to the household of a certain Mr Li, which had received a total of S$800 in vouchers.

On Jul 2, the 64-year-old resident of Chinatown had claimed his vouchers at Kreta Ayer Community Club. To make it convenient for him, they were printed out by a staffer.

The problem with the vouchers first came up on Jul 5, when his wife attempted to use S$12 in merchant vouchers when she was making a payment. She was told that one of the vouchers worth S$10 had already been used.

The following day, Mr Li, who lives in Chinatown, attempted to use vouchers worth S$20 at a Sheng Siong grocery. To his surprise, he was informed that one of the vouchers he presented, also worth S$10, had already been used.

When he alerted the community club staff about the issue, they asked Mr Li if any of his other family members had used the vouchers. After finding out from his two sons that they had not, Mr Li proceeded to lodge a report at the Police Cantonment Complex on Jul 7.

An officer helped him access the transaction record of the vouchers via Mr Li’s SingPass account. It showed that the person who used them began doing so on Jul 3, the day after they had been claimed.

He also found out that the person who had used their household’s vouchers had spent S$417 by Jul 12. In contrast, he and his wife had spent just S$42.

Many of their vouchers were used in establishments such as a Jalan Kukoh medical hall, Old Airport Food Centre, and Redhill Food Centre—all of which are some distance from where Mr Li and his family live.

He said that his vouchers were used to buy food such as buns, fish ball noodles, economy rice, and nasi lemak.

Also, when the vouchers were used at a store in Chinatown, he asked if he could watch the camera footage from the store, in an attempt to find the person responsible for using their vouchers. He was told, however, that only the authorities can do so.

All this came as a complete surprise to Mr Li and his wife, who have never claimed nor shared their vouchers online.

The police confirmed with Shin Min Daily News that Mr Li had filed a police report and that they are looking into the matter. /TISG

