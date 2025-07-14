// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, July 14, 2025
28.3 C
Singapore
type here...
Photos from Facebook, vouchers.sg60.gov.sg
Singapore News
2 min.Read

Police investigate after someone else spends S$400+ of family’s SG60 vouchers

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: A man said that a sizable portion of his SG60 vouchers, which were made available only this month, had been spent by someone else. He has filed a police report, and the matter is under investigation.

According to a report in Shin Min Daily News on Sunday (Jul 13), someone else had used more than S$400 of the SG60 vouchers belonging to the household of a certain Mr Li, which had received a total of S$800 in vouchers.

On Jul 2, the 64-year-old resident of Chinatown had claimed his vouchers at Kreta Ayer Community Club. To make it convenient for him, they were printed out by a staffer.

The problem with the vouchers first came up on Jul 5, when his wife attempted to use S$12 in merchant vouchers when she was making a payment. She was told that one of the vouchers worth S$10 had already been used.

The following day, Mr Li, who lives in Chinatown, attempted to use vouchers worth S$20 at a Sheng Siong grocery. To his surprise, he was informed that one of the vouchers he presented, also worth S$10, had already been used.

See also  Police: Man who claimed he wasn’t told he failed breathalyser test is contradicting his own account

When he alerted the community club staff about the issue, they asked Mr Li if any of his other family members had used the vouchers. After finding out from his two sons that they had not, Mr Li proceeded to lodge a report at the Police Cantonment Complex on Jul 7.

An officer helped him access the transaction record of the vouchers via Mr Li’s SingPass account. It showed that the person who used them began doing so on Jul 3, the day after they had been claimed.

He also found out that the person who had used their household’s vouchers had spent S$417 by Jul 12. In contrast, he and his wife had spent just S$42.

Many of their vouchers were used in establishments such as a Jalan Kukoh medical hall, Old Airport Food Centre, and Redhill Food Centre—all of which are some distance from where Mr Li and his family live.

See also  'My whole chicken is here' — Singaporeans react to latest tranche of CDC Vouchers worth S$500

He said that his vouchers were used to buy food such as buns, fish ball noodles, economy rice, and nasi lemak.

Also, when the vouchers were used at a store in Chinatown, he asked if he could watch the camera footage from the store, in an attempt to find the person responsible for using their vouchers. He was told, however, that only the authorities can do so.

All this came as a complete surprise to Mr Li and his wife, who have never claimed nor shared their vouchers online.

The police confirmed with Shin Min Daily News that Mr Li had filed a police report and that they are looking into the matter. /TISG

Read also: Singaporeans swap tips on stretching their SG60 vouchers—from durian to dental treatments

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Netizens make fun of door that appears to go nowhere at Sengkang void deck

SINGAPORE: A doorway that appears to have no discernible...

Woman gets injured after PMD hit-and-run; has a message for the rider

SINGAPORE: A woman wrote in a popular local Facebook...

Woman warns against new scam involving polyclinic bills

SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media in a...

Newer helpers complain a lot more these days, says maid agency owner

SINGAPORE: After receiving a spate of complaints from newer...

Business

IWG-Arup: Hybrid work may slash businesses’ real estate costs by up to 55%

SINGAPORE: As much as hybrid work could improve employee...

Temasek plans $25B investment push in Europe

SINGAPORE: Temasek Holdings is significantly ramping up its investment...

Lum Chang Creations Catalist listing to raise S$12.3m

SINGAPORE: Property restoration specialist Lum Chang Creations is preparing...

China’s Manus AI shifts global HQ to Singapore

SINGAPORE: Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) firm Manus AI has...

Singapore Politics

PSP’s Dr Tan Cheng Bock and Hazel Poa step down from CEC, undergo renewal after GE2025 ‘wake-up call’

SINGAPORE: The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has announced a...

Shirts worn by Chee Soon Juan during 120-km Walk the Talk sell quickly

SINGAPORE: Chee Soon Juan, the secretary-general of the Singapore...

Red Dot United elects new CEC

SINGAPORE: The Red Dot United (RDU) elected its new...

Grab faces pushback from NTUC over incentive changes, delays implementation

SINGAPORE – Ride-hailing platform Grab has postponed changes to...

© The Independent Singapore