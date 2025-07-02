Singaporeans swap tips on stretching their SG60 vouchers—from durian to dental treatments

SINGAPORE: With the latest round of vouchers rolled out starting from this week, one local Reddit user asked how others will be using their handout.

The vouchers range from S$600 for Singaporeans aged 21 to 59 to S$800 for those aged 60 and above.

These SG60 vouchers can be claimed beginning Jul 1 for older citizens and Jul 22 for younger ones. They’re valid through Dec 31, 2026, at all businesses accepting Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers.

“Happy July, everybody. Another S$600 cash voucher released from gahmen. Let’s not argue about the economy, pricing, inflation, whatnot, for now. Go to another thread for it.

My question is: It’s the middle of 2025 already. What is the best way to spend it, or how are you looking to spend it?” asked u/Due-Artichoke-1510 in an r/askSingapore post on Tuesday (Jul 1).

While the answers ranged from essentials such as new eyeglasses and groceries to non-essentials such as video games, one commenter said that since the voucher will be good through the end of next year, they’ll wait a bit.

Others, however, warned them not to wait too long, lest they forget all about the vouchers.

“No plan so far, SG60 best before date is 31 Dec 2026, so I’m still using CDC voucher first,” the commenter wrote, adding that next year they’ll plan on using the SG60 voucher.

“True. But better to use it before you forget or it expires. This happened once for me, so sad,” the post author warned.

One recalled that a few years ago, they realised at the end of the year that they still had S$40 worth of vouchers left, which they spent at Tampopo Ramen at Oasis Terrace, adding “the panic is also real LOL.”

A kind Reddit user chimed in to say, “I’m giving it all to my elderly grandma.”

Meanwhile, another wrote that they plan to “Trade in my Z Fold 6 at Mister Mobile to get the Z Fold 7,” and when asked if the SG60 is enough, they answered that they still have unspent CDC vouchers they can add.

“I was planning to change my iPhone battery with it,” one commented, and in a similar vein, another wrote that they’re “Buying a new tablet. Mine is already eight years old, really due for an upgrade.”

A more lighthearted commenter wrote, “I’m going to buy another Switch 2 using the SG60 voucher!” which they can do so at Gamewerkz at Clementi Central or some FairPrice Extra outlets.

Others took a more practical turn, saying they’d use them on groceries.

“S$300 at the supermarket and S$300 at the neighbourhood store. Time to stock up more toilet paper, tissue paper, detergent,” one wrote.

Another said they would buy durians, while a Reddit user weighed in with “Probably use it for dental treatments and hawker/cafes.”

A commenter sounded really happy when they wrote, “Nice lah, last month just got ORD S$1000. This month, get S$600, next month also get free money!! I’m unemployed right now, so this is good for me.” /TISG

Read also: ‘More vouchers?’ Singaporeans on what they expect from PM Wong’s National Day Rally speech