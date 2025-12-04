// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, December 4, 2025
Photo: Facebook / เจ แซ่ลี - COMPLAINT SINGAPORE
Singapore News
2 min.Read

PMD rider spotted on Clemenceau Road despite ban, sparking fresh safety concerns

Merzsam Singkee
By Merzsam Singkee

SINGAPORE: A concerned netizen took to the Facebook page COMPLAINT SINGAPORE to highlight yet another case of a personal mobility device (PMD) being used illegally on public roads. According to the post, a PMD rider was seen travelling along Clemenceau Road towards Chin Swee Road on Dec 2, 2025, at around 8:30 p.m.

The netizen expressed frustration that, despite years of accidents, fires, and enforcement operations, such riders are still a common sight. They added that they hoped the rider’s parents, relatives, guardians, or friends would advise him before something serious happens. The post also warned that the consequences of such risky behaviour could be “catastrophic,” potentially leading to another “blue tent case,” or the rider ending up “inside a six-sided box.”

Other netizens chimed in with their own observations. One commented that this kind of behaviour is “so common, especially during school holidays,” but claimed that police officers on patrol often do not intervene because “they said it’s TP’s job.” Another pointed out that the device “does not have pedals,” suggesting that it is likely an illegal model. Someone else also wondered why neighbours have not reported it, saying, “Their neighbours should worry too… how come neighbours never complain?”

What the law says

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) continues to remind the public that only UL2272-certified motorised PMDs are allowed on cycling paths. All non-UL2272 e-scooters that were previously registered have been automatically deregistered since July 2020.

It is an offence to ride a non-UL2272 motorised PMD on public paths. First-time offenders may face a fine of up to S$10,000 and/or up to 6 months’ jail, if convicted. Riding an unregistered e-scooter on public paths is also an offence, with first-time offenders facing a fine of up to S$2,000 and/or up to 3 months’ jail, if convicted.

LTA also warns that non-UL2272 PMDs pose a serious fire risk and should be properly disposed of. If such a device leads to a fire that causes property damage or death, criminal investigations may follow.

Untitled design 1
Photo: Screengrab from LTA website

Why this matters

In spite of the strict laws and repeated safety campaigns, cases like this show that some riders continue to disregard the rules. These kinds of violators end up putting themselves, and also others, at risk. PMDs can move fast, have little stability, and offer no protection during a crash, making them extremely dangerous on public roads.

Beyond traffic risks, illegal and non-UL2272 devices can also ignite suddenly, creating hazards not only for riders but also for neighbours and bystanders. Continued enforcement, public awareness, and responsible community action remain essential to prevent yet another avoidable tragedy.

