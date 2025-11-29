Authorities nab 15 drivers for illegal ride-hailing in islandwide enforcement

SINGAPORE: Fifteen drivers have been caught offering illegal ride-hailing services across Singapore, following a series of enforcement operations carried out at the land checkpoints, the airport, and busy areas such as Arab Street and Ban San Street. The checks were supported by tip-offs from the National Private Hire Vehicles Association and the National Taxi Association, which helped officers narrow down areas where such activities were happening.

According to the Land Transport Authority’s Facebook post, all 15 vehicles involved have since been impounded.

Authorities reminded the public that only licensed taxi and private-hire drivers operating under approved platforms are allowed to pick up paying passengers. Anyone caught driving illegally for hire can face a fine of up to S$3,000, up to six months in jail, and even the possibility of losing their vehicle altogether.

Members of the public who come across suspicious ride-hailing activity can report it at go.gov.sg/report-illegal-rides.

How netizens reacted online

Many netizens were quick to share their thoughts, and the comments show a mix of frustration, concern, and calls for stronger action.

Some netizens felt like the drivers knowingly took a gamble despite the risks. One person wrote that “knowing the laws and enforcement, these drivers still choose to do so. It shows that there is little or no respect for the laws. Enforcement should be harsher.” Comments like this suggest that some Singaporeans believe the penalties should be toughened further to deter repeat offenders.

Others felt the issue might require a different approach. One user suggested that maybe the authorities should address the root of the problem instead of chasing after it repeatedly: “Solution to the problem — make it legal but with conditions. That’s [what] our authorities do to problems that persist.” This reflects a view that illegal ride-hailing may be filling a gap in demand.

Another netizen pointed out that enforcement shouldn’t only target drivers. “Fine the passenger too, I am sure [it will be] able to reduce the demand…” they wrote, implying that curbing demand could help shrink the underground market.

There were also calls for stronger teamwork between agencies. One comment read, “ICA should assist LTA. Can identify passports & drivers,” suggesting that closer coordination, especially at checkpoints, could help clamp down on illegal rides more effectively.

