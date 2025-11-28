// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, November 28, 2025
Photo: Facebook screengrab / Immigration & Checkpoints Authority
Singapore News
2 min.Read

ICA officers seize over 4,400 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden in car at Woodlands Checkpoint

Merzsam Singkee
By Merzsam Singkee

SINGAPORE: ICA officers at Woodlands Checkpoint have intercepted yet another smuggling attempt — this time uncovering more than 4,400 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden inside a Malaysia-registered car on Nov 15.

According to ICA, Search & Examination officers flagged the vehicle for enhanced checks during routine operations. What initially appeared to be a usual screening quickly escalated when officers discovered large quantities of concealed cigarettes. The contraband was stashed within multiple modified compartments throughout the car.

The 33-year-old Malaysian driver was immediately arrested. Afterwards, both the seized cigarettes and the suspect have since been handed over to Singapore Customs for further investigation.

Why this bust matters

While cigarette smuggling cases at checkpoints are not uncommon, the sheer volume involved, which was over 4,400 packets, shows just how persistent and organised illegal tobacco networks continue to be. Such operations deprive the state of tax revenue, but also fuel black-market activities that can negatively affect public health regulations and enforcement efforts.

See also  ICA: Avoid peak hours if visiting Malaysia over the long weekends

For Singaporeans, this bust is a reminder of the ongoing challenges at the border, and why strict enforcement remains vital to keep the peace within Singapore.

Read related: ICA foils two smuggling attempts at Woodlands Checkpoint, seizing more than 2,600 e-vaporisers

Netizens react: suspicion, concern & praise

Online reactions ranged from impressed to critical, and even slightly amused, as Singaporeans weighed in on yet another attempt to smuggle contraband past checkpoint officers.

Some wondered whether the bust stemmed from insider information, with one user suggesting that there “must have been a tipoff,” given how specific the search appeared. Others took a more somber approach and lamented the state of affairs and commented, “So sad, what this world is coming to.”

Many praised ICA for its vigilance, offering straightforward encouragement such as “Good job, ICA!”, while others were more incredulous about the smuggler’s boldness. One netizen remarked that it was “so daring! [They] want to challenge our law system,” highlighting the brazenness of attempting such a high-volume run through one of the most secure checkpoints in the region.

See also  "Due to overwhelming response, passport renewal can take up to three months" but there's a way 'you can still get your “Passport” in a few days time'

Some also pointed out alternative smuggling possibilities — and Singapore’s firm rules preventing them — with a tongue-in-cheek comment: “This is why drones aren’t allowed near the border, people could fly the ciggies over.”

Overall, the comments reflect a mix of admiration for ICA’s sharp enforcement, cynicism about smuggling attempts, and awareness of the creative lengths some traffickers may go to.

Read also: Woman caught with over 1,200 heat sticks at Changi Airport as ICA foils major e-vaporiser smuggling attempt

