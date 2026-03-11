// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, March 11, 2026
PM Wong conveys Singapore’s support for Qatar’s efforts to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Monday (March 9), Prime Minister Lawrence Wong shared a photo of himself speaking on the telephone with Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al, the Emir of Qatar.

The two leaders talked about “the rapidly evolving situation” of the situation in the Middle East, since the United States and Israel began bombing Iran 11 days ago.

The conflict resulted in the death of Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, but also quickly spread to other countries, including Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia. The citizens, residents, and travelers transiting through these countries, including Singaporeans, have been affected. Many who have wished to go home are unable to do so, as large portions of Middle Eastern airspace have closed. Moreover, some airports, including those in Dubai and Kuwait, have sustained damage from bombings as well.

Like many other leaders, the Prime Minister expressed concern over the situation, writing, “A prolonged conflict would pose serious risks not only to the region, but also to the wider international community.”

He added that the Emir of Qatar shared an update on the latest developments. In turn, Mr Wong “conveyed Singapore’s support for ongoing diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions and promote stability in the region.”

The Prime Minister also wrote that the safety and well-being of Singaporeans is the government’s highest priority, and he thanked the leadership of Qatar for taking care of Singaporeans in their country. So far, two repatriation flights for Singaporeans have been organized from Oman, with another two from Saudi Arabia on March 10 and 12.

“Our officials are coordinating closely to ensure our citizens are well looked after and to support any necessary travel arrangements,” PM Wong wrote, adding that “Singapore deeply values our strong ties with Qatar. It was good to speak with His Highness again, and we will continue working closely together during this challenging time.”

 Qatar’s diplomatic efforts

Qatar has had friendlier ties with Iran in comparison to other countries in the region. However, relations have been affected by the bombing of the headquarters of U.S Central Command at Al Udeid Air Base, and other areas have been targeted, including civilian residential areas.

However, “mediation and diplomacy are integral pillars of Qatari national identity and foreign policy,” wrote Anna L Jacobs of the Arab Gulf States Institute on March 6, also noting that “Doha has mediated between Iran and many Western countries over the years to facilitate nuclear talks, prisoner exchanges, and other de-escalation efforts.” /TISG

Read also: RSAF aircraft to be deployed to evacuate Singaporeans from Saudi Arabia on Mar 10 & 12

