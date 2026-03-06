// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, March 6, 2026
32.4 C
Singapore
Singapore News
2 min.Read

Lawrence Wong assures Singaporeans in the Middle East that flights to bring them home are being arranged

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: On Thursday (March 5), Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said that repatriation flights from the Middle East are being arranged for Singaporeans.

Since the war began in Iran last Saturday (Feb 28), hundreds of thousands of passengers, including Singaporeans, are stranded in various cities all over the world. Large portions of Middle Eastern airspace have closed, and some airports, including those in Dubai and Kuwait, have sustained damage from the war as well.

The Prime Minister said in a Facebook post that Singaporeans abroad have messaged him with their concerns about coming home due to the situation in the Middle East.

“The safety and well-being of Singaporeans remain our top priority. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and our overseas missions are working around the clock to assist those affected,” he wrote, adding that a repatriation flight from Oman for Singaporeans in the Middle East who have asked for assistance has been scheduled for Saturday (March 7).

He added that assisted overland departures from Bahrain and Qatar to Riyadh, where the airport is open, and commercial flights are still going, are also being organised.

“We will continue doing everything we can to help Singaporeans in the region who wish to return home come back safely,” PM Wong added.

Aside from the flight he announced, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) announced a second flight from Oman on March 8 (Sunday), because of the high demand for repatriation.

These flights are mainly for Singaporeans in Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the MFA said. This is where 60 per cent of e-registered Singaporeans are located.

The ministry added that Singaporeans in the UAE will be transported by coach to Muscat.

It also said that Singaporeans in other Middle Eastern countries should reach out to the embassies in the region or to the MFA Duty Office (6379 8000/8855 or [email protected]).

On March 5, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Gan Siow Huang also said that around a quarter of Singaporeans registered with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have asked for help to come home.

Quoting an email sent to a Singaporean in the region, CNA reported that the first flight will leave Oman at 10:30 am local time and will land in Singapore at 9:20 that evening. Each flight ticket costs S$600, and passengers are allowed 30kg of luggage. /TISG

