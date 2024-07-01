SINGAPORE: A little girl got stuck in the washroom of SingPost Centre Mall on Eunos Road on the evening of Saturday, June 29, after a burst pipe caused water to flow freely from the ceiling, flooding a whole corridor.

The child climbed onto the diaper-changing table inside the washroom and shouted to her mother for help.

Fortunately, the mum was able to get to her daughter quickly, and no one was hurt when the mishap occurred, though the two were left shaken by the incident.

The mum, only identified as “Ashley,” told what happened on social media and e-commerce platform Xiaohongshu, saying she had been at the mall on Saturday night at around 9:00.

Shortly before the “waterfall,” Ashley had been waiting for her oldest daughter outside one of the toilets at the mall.

The water started dripping down, and then the lights went out. The water then got stronger, and a part of the ceiling collapsed, she wrote on Xiaohongshu.

In the dark, Ashley immediately phoned her husband for help but interrupted the phone call when she heard her daughter calling for help from inside the washroom.

She then ran inside quickly, where she saw her daughter on the diaper-changing table. Taking her daughter, the two waded through the water to get to the rest of the family.

SingPost Centre has told Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao that a pipe had indeed burst because of the installation of a new water meter.

The mall management closed off the area leading to the washroom, and a lift nearby was closed for maintenance.

While the little girl was soaked but unhurt, the incident frightened her, and her mum said she cried for a few minutes after the mishap.

By the end of the night, she was doing better and got a good night’s sleep.

Ms Ashley told Lianhe Zaobao, “I hugged her tightly to calm her down, and thankfully, she didn’t have nightmares that night. It’s quite scary to experience as a kid.

Also, because it was almost closing time at the mall, my daughter was alone in the toilet without any adults around, and that made it even more terrifying.”

She herself felt frightened, sharing that her legs had “felt like jelly.”

“I kept thinking about what would have happened if the wires from the collapsed ceiling were exposed to water,” the mum added. /TISG

