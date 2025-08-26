Pioneer resident claims delivery rider took a photo of parcel he delivered, then stole it

SINGAPORE: A woman took to a popular local complaint group to warn others, especially those who live in her neighbourhood, about a local delivery rider who snaps a picture of the parcel he delivers, presumably as proof that he brought it safely to the recipient. However, she claimed that he steals the packages afterwards.

In a post on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page on Sunday (Aug 24), the woman wrote that she was sharing the video to warn people living in the Pioneer neighbourhood to stay alert.

“A Shopee delivery personnel has been repeatedly stealing parcels in the area. I confirmed with my neighbours that they’ve had the same experience with him,” she added.

As for her own experience, she had a parcel recently that was shown as “delivered” but actually went missing.

“He had taken the photo for proof of delivery, then took the parcel away. Hopefully, Shopee could notice my report to them so this can be investigated quickly,” she added.

The 10-second video clip the post author uploaded shows a man in a burgundy shirt and grey shorts placing something on the ground and then taking a picture. He then picks it up again and walks away.

Adding insult to injury, the post author added in a comment: “What’s hilarious is the audacity of the delivery guy to message me to ask me if I received the parcel — 3 hours after!”

A number of Facebook users who commented on her post encouraged her to make a police report about the incident. Others advised her to report the matter to Shopee.

However, it appears that the woman is not the only person who has had this experience.

“This happened before to me twice, and I decided enough is enough. I would instead opt for pick up points at a shop or the house near me. Seriously annoying,” one wrote.

“Happened to me on Lazada delivery too,” another chimed in.

“Cannot understand. Wanna earn a living, why still wanna do this? Doesn’t he know nowadays most household comes with CCTV?” one asked.

MS News reported that Shopee has refunded the post author for the item, and the rider has been removed from duty while an investigation is underway.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Shopee for further comments or updates. /TISG

