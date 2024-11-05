Featured News In the Hood

PHV driver tells his “rushing” passengers, “You are not worthy for me to put my life at stake” so “plan your trip earlier and wake up earlier”

November 5, 2024

SINGAPORE: In recent news, a note written online by a PHV driver addressed to his passengers proved to be quite controversial as it got a mixed response from netizens.

According to a news report by Asia One, the head-turning note that has since been deleted was shared in an online group for private hire drivers on Saturday (Nov 2).

However, a copy of it remains visible on various news reports.

Image: screengrab from Asia One (Facebook/Professional PHV Drivers Singapore)

“You are not worthy for me to put my life at stake” — PHV driver

“Hi! Rider,” the note read, addressing passengers as he highlighted three main points the driver wanted passengers to remember.

The first called on passengers to be responsible enough to practice time management.

“No need to inform your driver that you are rushing or late for a meeting,” the driver wrote. “There are thousands of selfish riders who only think about himself/herself.

You are not worthy for me to put my life at stake. My only task is to transfer you from one point to the other point safely. At the end of my working day, I need to report back to my lovely home.

See also  'This woman is so selfish' — Netizen calls out passenger who allegedly took up whole seat for her drinks

If given the choice, do you think I (would) spend so much time on the road? I would rather spend more time with my lovely family. You have plenty of choices to avoid being late for your meeting.

One, plan your trip earlier. Two, wake up earlier.”

The second point addressed the passengers’ concerns about the route.

“Need not ask your driver to take your preferred route,” the note read. “It is stated clearly in the app that your fare is fixed: the driver decides the route.

No need to teach your grandfather how to drink coffee; PHV driver spends more time than you on the road. Each driver will choose the fastest route to end your trip.”

Third, the driver wrote, “No food and drink inside my car unless you want to help me to catch cockroaches in my car.”

The straightforward note elicited a divided response from online users. While some understood where the driver was coming from, others found it rather rude.

See also  Gojek driver shouts "Thick skin! Get out! Out! Out! Out!" at passenger for adjusting car seat & aircon without permission

Singaporeans have a mixed response to note

In a news forum where one article on the post was shared, many netizens shared their take on the note. “The guy sounds like he hates his job,” one said.

“Maybe he should find a different job that does not involve customer interaction.” “I don’t get some PHV drivers and their entitlement,” said another.

A third understood the driver’s sentiments but thought the note could have taken a better tone.

“The message is fine, but I don’t understand why some PHV drivers are so meanspirited towards their passengers,” the commenter said. “This could be said in a much more neutral tone and achieve the same effect.

This is the tone of a person getting angrier and angrier in their head about imagined offences and then applying it to all riders before they even do or say anything.

Yes, some riders are (mean), but you don’t need to be (mean) too.”

“Fair point,” acknowledged a fourth commented, “but I can understand if people see this as coming across as being rude.”

