Photo of domestic helper on the ground while employers eat goes viral again; Singaporeans say there are still lessons to be learned

SINGAPORE: A picture shared on social media of a woman who appears to be a domestic helper sitting on the side of a pathway near a table where a couple was enjoying a meal has gone viral, with many people agreeing that helpers deserve to be treated with respect and dignity.

Although it is not a new photo, it still elicited a lot of strong responses from netizens who feel strongly about the topic.

The photo, re-shared on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page on March 24 (Monday), shows a slender young woman in a t-shirt, pants, and slippers, all by herself. Meanwhile, at a table nearby were two other adults who were eating.

“We are truly saddened to see this photo circulating today,” wrote the post author, who added, “We would like to respectfully remind all employers: please treat your domestic helpers with dignity and basic human respect. When you are eating, they also deserve a proper meal and a place at the table. They are human too—they feel hunger, and they feel hurt.”

The post author also appealed for employers of domestic helpers to extend even small acts of kindness that would build a compassionate community, especially since helpers not only keep people’s homes in good order but also take care of their children and elderly family members.

“Yes, they are paid—but beyond that, they are the ones who make your daily life easier and more comfortable. Their effort, time, and care deserve appreciation, not neglect…

Please take care of the people who take care of you,” they added.

The post has since been much reacted to, commented on, and shared.

Some commenters shared that what the picture showed isn’t that unusual, saying that they’ve witnessed families ordering food only for themselves and bringing helpers to eateries just so someone can take care of their children while they eat.

“Got money to hire a maid, no money to pay for their meals? This is so pathetic,” a Facebook user wrote.

When others pointed out that the photo is from 2018, others said that was not the point.

“Regardless if picture is from 2008 or 2018… a reminder for employers to treat maids with basic human rights…at least just buy them proper food and sit together. Want to employ a maid but treat them like animals!!!” added another.

“There’s still a lesson to learn about that photo, isn’t it?” a netizen agreed.

“Leave the helper at home if you don’t want to eat with her. Otherwise pls eat with your helper at the restaurant!” one commented. /TISG

Read also: I’m a helper, not a tutor’: Maid says she’s expected to do the kids’ homework