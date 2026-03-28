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Domestic Helpers
2 min.Read

‘I’m a helper, not a tutor’: Maid says she’s expected to do the kids’ homework

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: A domestic helper shared on social media that she feels completely drained and under pressure because, on top of managing the household and caring for four children, she is also expected to handle their homework.

In a post on the ‘Direct Hire Transfer Singapore Maid/Domestic Helper’ Facebook group, she said the children refuse to do their own assignments and instead expect her to do it for them.

“They just want me to do it; they don’t listen to me because I’m just the helper. They ask me to search it on Google,” she wrote. “And I’m so pressured because I’m a helper, not a tutor.”

She added that she would not have minded helping out now and then if the parents were away or if she had some spare time. However, since the parents are usually around, with the husband working from home, she feels it is unfair that the responsibility keeps falling on her.

See also  Maid says her employer has '5 helpers, but still complains that all the work done is wrong and that she's feeding us too much'

“I’ve told them about this (the parents), but they don’t care also. That’s why sometimes if I can’t understand, I just use Google. I don’t have any choice.”

Moreover, she revealed that whenever the children make mistakes in English, whether in grammar or pronunciation, the blame falls squarely on her.

“They will say, ‘You learned that from your Aunty, yeah?’”

“I’m really trying my best to speak better English, but sometimes, there are times when I can’t pronounce words properly or my grammar is wrong.”

Seeking perspective, she asked the online group, “Is it a helper’s fault if the kids speak English wrongly? Is it also a helper’s obligation to do their homework even though both parents are at home?”

“Doing homework is not a helper’s obligation.”

In the comments, many people told the helper that completing the children’s homework was not her responsibility and encouraged her to set some clear boundaries.

One wrote, “This is not a healthy arrangement. Read your contract again. If it isn’t in your job scope, let the employer know. Also, if the kids speak the wrong English, it’s their parents’ job to guide them.”

See also  Debt-ridden maid steals S$22,000 worth of cash and jewellery from employer

Another said, “If [teaching or helping with homework] is not included in the job scope you signed up for, then just tell your employer that tutoring is not part of your responsibilities, unless this was discussed during the interview.”

A third commented, “Doing homework is not a helper’s obligation.”

A fourth quipped, “All in one package, tell your employer to raise your salary.”

In other news, a 21-year-old daughter has turned to social media, overwhelmed and worried, after learning that her 53-year-old single mother has still not been able to find work since losing her job in December 2025. 

“I’m pretty desperate to help her since I’m still studying and can’t rake in much cash besides part-time work, and my brother is serving NS with low pay,” she wrote on the r/singaporejobs forum on Thursday (Mar 12).

Read more: Daughter asks if 53-year-old mum can still get a job in Singapore? ‘I’m pretty desperate to help her’

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