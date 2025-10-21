Philippines unveils new mega-jail — just in time for corrupt politicians caught in flood control scandal

MANILA, PHILIPPINES: In a daring move to confront one of the vilest fraud scandals the country has seen in years, the Philippine government has unbolted a new incarceration facility in Metro Manila — precisely built to contain eminent personalities and notorious suspects, including legislators and officials, accused of thieving billions of pesos intended for flood control ventures.

Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla led reporters through the facility on Monday, sending a clear message: justice will be blind, and privilege will no longer shield the powerful.

Remulla tried to show that this isn’t a luxury suite but a jail. “If someone can be locked up for stealing a bottle of lotion worth 100 pesos, then those who stole billions belong here, too.”

The facility — built at top speed to prepare for a wave of arrests — can hold up to 800 detainees. It features 80 basic cells, each designed for 10 inmates with bunk beds, a shared toilet and shower, and access to safe drinking water. Mobile phones and laptops are banned. However, detainees will still have access to lawyers and basic healthcare.

This move comes as public outrage continues to swell over a massive corruption scandal involving questionable flood control projects. Dozens of current and former members of Congress, government engineers, and executives from private construction firms are under investigation. In flood-prone areas, where poorly built infrastructure has worsened suffering during storms, residents have taken to the streets demanding justice.

Remulla revealed that up to 200 people could soon face charges before the Sandiganbayan, the country’s special court for government corruption cases. Given the sheer number of potential arrests, the government rushed to finish the new jail in time.

Historically, high-ranking politicians accused of crimes have often received special treatment — sometimes detained in air-conditioned rooms with access to gadgets and gourmet food. But Remulla says those days are over.

The rules of detention must apply to everyone, Remulla clarified. That’s how to begin rebuilding trust in the justice system, according to the secretary.

As arrests loom and trials approach, the new jail isn’t just a building — it’s a symbol of a government under pressure to prove it can hold even the most powerful accountable.