Wednesday, August 27, 2025
Photo: Instagram.com/petra.kvitova
Petra Kvitova gets emotional for exiting the 2025 US Open in the first round, the last match of her career before retirement

In her final match as a professional tennis player, Petra Kvitova was defeated by France’s Diane Perry in the first round of the US Open with a final scoreline of 6-1, 6-0. After this unfortunate result, she got emotional and was seen hugging her husband and coach, Jiri Vanek, after the game. 

In her on-court interview, Kvitova admitted: “I hoped I would put on a better show today… But it was tough to know it could be my last match, and emotionally it was very tough as well.” 

She added: “Thank you, New York, for this amazing Grand Slam. I’m very happy to be here for my last dance.” 

Kvitova’s athletic career 

In her professional tennis journey, Kvitova won Wimbledon twice. In 2011, she achieved her first Grand Slam by defeating Maria Sharapova. Moreover, she won again in 2014 after winning against  Eugenie Bouchard in the final. 

Moreover, she won 31 singles titles and also clinched a bronze medal for the Czech Republic at the 2016 Rio Olympics. 

She faced her biggest setback when she was attacked and stabbed in her left hand by an intruder in her home back in 2016, which required surgery to fix her nerves and tendons. Kvitova made a comeback at the 2017 French Open.

Kvitova announced that she would retire from the sport after the last Grand Slam of the season. She also expressed her gratitude to the sport and said: “I have accomplished more than I could have ever imagined and I am so grateful to everything that tennis has given me all these years.” Read more about her retirement here

In a press conference, Kvitova declared that it was difficult for her to even think of having her last match in tennis. “It was something new, and it was for the last time as well, so I will now take the experience from it. Yeah, I’m glad I did it. I think it’s just ending everything,” she said. 

Following her last match as a professional athlete, netizens expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the athlete on social media. One remarked: “Thank you for years of fantastic memories Petra.  I will always remember your fiery personality on court, but most of all I’ll remember the lovely person you always were off it. We’re all going to miss you. All the best in whatever you choose to do next”

Another netizen shared: “Petra is one of my favourite players. All class and a true champion. Will miss her!! Thanks for for so many amazing matches!!” 

