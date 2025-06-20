‘I have accomplished more than I could have ever imagined’ — Petra Kvitova announces retirement from professional tennis

- Advertisement -

Petra Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion and former World No. 2 in rankings, recently announced her retirement this season, specifically after the US Open. This will end her remarkable career spanning for over a decade.

On social media, the athlete expressed: “I’ve been privileged to reach incredible heights over the past 19 years since becoming a professional tennis player. From winning my two Wimbledon Championships, bringing home six Billie Jean King Cup trophies for the Czech Republic, reaching the world #2 ranking and so much more. I have accomplished more than I could have ever imagined and I am so grateful to everything that tennis has given me all these years.”

She added: “While no such decision is ever easy to make, for me this is a happy moment! I will leave the sport with the biggest smile on my face – the same smile you’ve seen from me on and off court throughout my whole career.”

Netizens expressed their support by commenting on the post. One netizen admitted: “Gonna miss you Petra. I hope you enjoy your next chapter as much as we’ve enjoyed being part of these recent chapter in your life. You’ve been an incredible champion and a true inspiration to so many. Thank you”.

Another netizen declared: “Congratulations on a wonderful career. It has been a pleasure to watch. May you succeed in everything you go onto in the next phase of your life.”

More netizens stated: “We will miss you Petra! Time to enjoy that family. You’ll shine in anything you do!”, “God bless your future Petra. It’s been a joy watching you”, and “Inspiring! Fearless fighter, the best attitude in every match, brilliant player. You will be missed”

Kvitova’s impressive tennis career

At the age of 21, Petra Kvitova won her first Grand Slam at Wimbledon by beating Maria Sharapova with a final scoreline of 6–3, 6–4. She became the first player born in the 1990s to win a major.

That same year, Kvitova dominated the WTA Finals in her debut. She won all five matches and defeated Victoria Azarenka in the final.

In 2014, Kvitova returned to Wimbledon’s final and defeated Eugenie Bouchard with a final scoreline of 6–3, 6–0.

Between 2011 and 2018, Kvitova was a key player for the Czech Republic’s Fed Cup team, helping the squad win six titles with a record of 30 wins and 10 losses.

The athlete also made a name on the clay court in Madrid, winning the tournament three times (2011, 2015, 2018). This record was later matched by Aryna Sabalenka. In her sporting career, she won nine WTA 1000 titles.

Kvitova then won her 30th title at the Miami Open later in her career by winning against Elena Rybakina. She added a 31st title in Berlin that same summer, defeating Donna Vekic on grass court.