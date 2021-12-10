People line up early at McDonald’s for picnic set freebies to make quick buck on Carousell

- Advertisement -

Singapore — We see what you did there, McDonald’s!

If you really crave a free McDonald’s picnic set, and can’t get one because only a limited number are distributed daily, have no fear, you can buy one on Carousell for about $40.

The entrepreneurial spirit is alive and well in Singapore, we’re happy to report.

People are making hay while the sun shines, lining up, snapping up and then selling their freebie picnic sets from the biggest burger chain in the world.

This is not a new trend, is it? Earlier this year, packaging and sauces from BTS-themed McDonald’s were sold online for big bucks.

And who can forget that very first Hello Kitty frenzy at McDonald’s, that began on Jan 1, 2000, when fistfights erupted as people battled each other to grab the plush toys. Other “catfights” followed in 2013 and 2014, which ended up making headlines around the globe.

From today (Dec 9) until the 12th, McDonald’s is giving away 100 free picnic sets only at six outlets between 7 am and 11 am. The set consists of a picnic bag, mat, ball, frisbee, and Happy Meal book for kids and comes free with a Breakfast Family Meal for $17.70.

If you’re interested, you’ll probably need to camp out at the McDonald’s outlets in Kallang (Stadium Boulevard), Marine Cove, Ang Mo Kio Park, Jurong Central Park, Canberra, or West Coast Park.

Reports say queues begin forming way before 7 am and the outlets run out of sets quickly. And since the freebie cannot be obtained via the drive-through option, queuing is a must.

However, recognising the nature of some who may see the picnic set as a must-have, the sets began surfacing for sale on Carousell from the start of the promo.

So far, the lowest price we’ve seen on the site is $18. The seller, who has good reviews on Carousell, wrote that he is “going to queue for more packages over the coming days”.

He advises: “Chat with me to add yourself to the waitlist 👌 Will let you know when stock is available for you. Price is fixed, to cover the meal cost and my transport and handling. I’m not interested in the food, so they will be distributed while fresh.”

The most expensive offer we saw went for $49.90, for now. After all, who knows how much these sets will go for if the demand grows?

Several sets are being sold for $40.

On Facebook, people are posting photos of the long queues to get the picnic set, as well as signs posted at branches that have run out of the freebies.

One thing’s for sure. Rain or shine, waiting in line for this in-demand giveaway is no picnic. /TISG

