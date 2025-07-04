// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, October 9, 2025
29.4 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: TikTok/vincentkiapkiap
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Passengers forced to walk along train tracks after latest Bukit Panjang LRT breakdown

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: A power failure on the Bukit Panjang Light Rail Transit (LRT) system caused a service disruption on Thursday morning, leaving passengers stranded and forcing many to walk along the tracks to the nearest station, some with strollers in tow.

The disruption occurred at around 8:50 a.m., according to Singapore Mass Rapid Transit (SMRT), which posted an update on its official Facebook page shortly after the incident. The affected train was reportedly near Phoenix station when the power cut struck, and the train was stopped mid-track.

TikTok user @vincentkiapkiap uploaded a video showing over a dozen passengers disembarking from the stalled train. With the assistance of SMRT staff, the group carefully made their way along the elevated track back to the nearest LRT station.

Facebook user Jamal Ismail captured the scene of passengers walking into the station on foot, as well, with one of them pushing a baby stroller over the narrow walkway beside the tracks.

See also  Blade-wielding man arrested after tussle with police in Boon Lay

Another commuter, Hanis J Khairiyah, also took to Facebook to share that a train had been stuck at Phoenix station around the same time.

SMRT activated free shuttle bus services and bridging bus options for affected commuters.

This is not the first time the Bukit Panjang LRT line has experienced service issues. On Oct 22 last year, a similar breakdown disrupted operations.

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore Politics

Lee Hsien Yang asks how long it will take PAP Govt to decide on Oxley house fate

SINGAPORE: Marking the first anniversary of his sister Dr...

Red Dot United launches ‘Parliament Watch’; Sec-Gen Ravi Philemon takes on shadow minister role

SINGAPORE: In a bold move to create a more...

WP to raise questions  in Parliament about jobs for new grads, public transport, bullying

SINGAPORE: Bullying in schools, jobs for fresh graduates, and...

Pritam Singh announces LTA’s approval for linkways to be built at Eunos

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Sep 16),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //