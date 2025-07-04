Passengers forced to walk along train tracks after latest Bukit Panjang LRT breakdown

SINGAPORE: A power failure on the Bukit Panjang Light Rail Transit (LRT) system caused a service disruption on Thursday morning, leaving passengers stranded and forcing many to walk along the tracks to the nearest station, some with strollers in tow.

The disruption occurred at around 8:50 a.m., according to Singapore Mass Rapid Transit (SMRT), which posted an update on its official Facebook page shortly after the incident. The affected train was reportedly near Phoenix station when the power cut struck, and the train was stopped mid-track.

TikTok user @vincentkiapkiap uploaded a video showing over a dozen passengers disembarking from the stalled train. With the assistance of SMRT staff, the group carefully made their way along the elevated track back to the nearest LRT station.

Facebook user Jamal Ismail captured the scene of passengers walking into the station on foot, as well, with one of them pushing a baby stroller over the narrow walkway beside the tracks.

Another commuter, Hanis J Khairiyah, also took to Facebook to share that a train had been stuck at Phoenix station around the same time.

SMRT activated free shuttle bus services and bridging bus options for affected commuters.

This is not the first time the Bukit Panjang LRT line has experienced service issues. On Oct 22 last year, a similar breakdown disrupted operations.