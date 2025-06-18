Wednesday, June 18, 2025
Singapore
Photo: TikTok screengrab/ @meowmeowwwi1
Malaysia
Pasar malam stall in Malaysia charges extra if you ask for roti john ‘without vegetables’

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero
MALAYSIA: At one pasar malam stall in Malaysia, diners can order food items such as roti john without veggies, but they have to pay an additional RM1 (S$0.30).

Understandably, when a local TikTok user featured the stall earlier this week, the video went viral, getting over 500,000 views and more than 400 comments.

On Sunday (June 14), user Sen, who is responsible for the @meowmeowwwi1 account, posted a video of a night market stall that had a sign that said “Roti John/Kebab/Pita/ Wraps taknak sayur tambah RM1”.

The author of the clip wrote, “What is pasar malam all about bro?” and added a meme from a film of an actor looking frightened and confused.

The sign certainly raised more than a few eyebrows.

Commenting on the video, many were as confused as Sen that the stall owner wanted to charge more for what is essentially fewer ingredients in people’s orders. Some opined that it was just another way to earn more, and that instead of charging a higher price, it should actually be reduced.

“Infinite money farming,” Sen said in a comment.

“If vegetables are placed on the side, how much is the charge?” one wondered.

“Do I get a refund if I change my mind and want the vegetables back?” another wondered.

Others had different takes, however. The top comment on the video was from someone who, perhaps jokingly, wrote that maybe it was the stall owner’s way of encouraging a healthy eating style.

“That’s okay, he wants us to live healthy,” a commenter chimed in.

A TikTok user wrote that the extra charge for veggies was a “punishment,” presumably for those who don’t want them.

One said that the extra charge could be because of the extra effort the stall staff needs to make in order to ensure the orders are vegetable-free.

“Usually, they mix vegetables with meat, and it’s ready. So when people don’t want vegetables, the vendors have to cut new and extra portions,” they explained.

Another argued that a possible reason for the extra charge for orders without vegetables is that when the veggies are taken away, more meat needs to be added, and meat costs more than vegetables.

“If they don’t, the kebab will be thinner,” the commenter added.

Some encouraged the post author and others to be more chill about the whole thing.

“It’s okay, just be willing to pay,” coaxed one. /TISG

Read also: Man warns public after seeing woman in hijab selling pork satay at Woodlands pasar malam stall

See also  Speculation rife after PH minister's alleged meeting with Umno MPs
