PAP MP Louis Ng under investigation for holding placard supporting hawkers

- Advertisement -

Singapore—The police are investigating Mr Louis Ng (PAP-Nee Soon GRC) for visiting hawkers with a placard in June 2020.

On June 19 and 20 of last year, Mr Ng visited Yishun Park Hawker Centre and posted photos of himself with hawkers, in front of their stalls, to encourage the public to come and order food.

In the photos, he is holding a sign that says “Support them”, along with a smiley face.

He wrote on his June 20, 2020, post, “ They worked hard during the past few months to try to make ends meet and to provide yummy food for us

More than ever, our hawker heroes need our support

You can now dine in at the Yishun Park Hawker Centre

Haven’t decided what to have for dinner? Come on down and check out the amazing array of food on offer here…”

- Advertisement -

On Wednesday (March 3), the police said they have interviewed the MP and that an investigation is ongoing as to a possible offence of public assembly without a permit by Mr Ng.

The MP has also commented on the matter in a Facebook post on March 3, writing that the June 20 incident had been part of his regular walkabout.

He was making sure of the hawkers’ wellbeing.

“This was an especially important walkabout as we had just emerged from the circuit breaker. I was there to make sure our hawkers were doing okay. As we all know, they suffered badly during the circuit breaker. I also wanted to urge our residents to support our hawkers and held a sign indicating this and took photos together with the hawkers,” the MP explained.

The police have also asked him to give them a statement on the matter, he added.

Mr Ng also provided clarification for another incident wherein he held up a sign in a video for climate change.

“Separately, in January this year, I also held up a sign for the climate change video introducing the first-ever parliamentary motion on climate change. To clarify, that sign was an empty piece of cardboard. The words were superimposed into the video which I posted.

Under the Public Order Act, it is considered an offence to participate in a public assembly without a police permit. Should Mr Ng be found guilty of having organised a public assembly without a permit, he could be fined as much as $5,000.

/TISG

Read also: Netizens post smiley photos as a show of solidarity with activist Jolovan Wham

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg