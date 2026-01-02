Oooops! TikToker leaves passport, boarding pass on top of luggage at bag drop, realises seconds later that it’s gone

SINGAPORE: One of the worst things that can occur just before a holiday happened to a local TikTok user, who realised later that a few moments of mindlessness can lead to a world of trouble.

The TikToker, who is a Singaporean storyteller who loves to travel, goes by @walkerkensg on the platform. On the evening of Dec 23, as he was about to embark on his next adventure to Harbin, his trip very nearly got derailed when he discovered that his passport had gone missing.

@walkerkensg lesson learnt the hardway… never ever put ur passport on top of the luggage at baggage drop of… thank you @changiairport and @flyscoot @thesatsgroup ground crew for helping me locate my passport!! ♬ original sound – Viral Music Hits

At the drop-off point for check-in luggage, he left his passport on top of his bag while attaching the luggage label. He gave his bag, still with his passport and boarding pass on top, a final glance as the conveyor belt went on and the bag was taken away.

He suddenly realised that his passport was gone, which could affect his whole trip.

“Realisation if I never get my passport back, I won’t get to my holiday,” he wrote on the text overlay of his video.

Fortunately, the staff on the ground came to his rescue.

Noting that it was a “lesson learnt the hard way,” he admonished others in the caption to his video to “never ever put your passport on top of the luggage at baggage drop off.”

Grateful for the assistance he received, he thanked the ground crew of Changi Airport, Scoot, and the SATS Group for helping him find his missing passport.

On Christmas Day, in response to an aviation student who asked about getting his passport back, the TikToker posted another video showing exactly how he did it.

@walkerkensg Replying to @itsdhaniee to answer to everyone comment… yes i got my passport back. in changi airport ground crew and check in counter are friendly helpful. yes i maybe stupid for this believe me i also dont want this to happen… i pay all my holiday cost me 5k this trip i also cant help it to feel helpless in oversea airport but in @changiairport @flyscoot and @SATS Group ground crew will make sure they find tourist passport. people made a mistake. it purely mistake i was kinda of overwhlem. i was planning this harbin trip for the longest time since when i was 24 year old when i was young working at changi airport. it been 14 years since i dreaming about traveling to harbin! ♬ Comedy Scenes – Comical, stupid, odd, lovely (Drumless)(1441321) – Ponetto

When he explained the situation to the ground crew, they immediately started checking, while he understandably sweated it out due to the stress of the moment.

Fortunately, he found out a few minutes later that his passport and boarding pass had been found.

“I swear to God I am not making this up,” he said in the follow-up video.

He admitted, however, that it was “one of the stupidest things” he has ever done.

We get it, though. We’ve all had brain-blatted moments!

Commenters on his videos have also been sympathetic.

“Lol, it’s ok. At least you can create content out of this hahaha,” wrote one.

“I laughed so hard at this. I was like, “Oei…oei…oei..brother, your passport!” But thank goodness you remembered almost immediately and got it back,” commented another.

A third advised him, “It was a mistake, but you caught it quickly. Thank goodness. Enjoy your trip now. Don’t be stressed after this.” /TISG

