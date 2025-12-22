// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
FB screengrab/ SBS Transit Ltd
Singapore News
2 min.Read

SBS commends assistant supervisor who retrieved passport of M’sian man who spent night at McDonald’s after losing it

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: An SBS supervisor’s service and dedication were highlighted by the company in a social media post over the weekend. Nithyananthan Palne, also known as Nathan, went out of his way to help a Malaysian man, understandably,  who felt quite desperate after losing his passport.

“He was crying, saying he couldn’t return to Malaysia without his passport and didn’t know what to do!” Mr Nathan, a Senior Assistant Interchange Supervisor with SBS, said.

The man’s story began at 5:00 one morning, when Mr Nathan was starting his shift at Ang Mo Kio Bus Interchange. He was approached by a Malaysian man in his 20s who looked visibly distressed after having lost his passport and searching all night for it.

The man believed he had left his passport on a bus he had previously boarded.

Mr Nathan went into action immediately to help the man, calling staff at different interchanges, only to be told that the man’s passport had not been located. This went on until he called the Seletar Bus Depot and discovered that a bus captain had found a passport matching the description the man provided under a seat on Service 24.

See also  Intoxicated Singaporean man charged almost S$1,300 in damages for breaking SBS Transit bus door because of the need to pee

He then went all the way there to get the passport himself and then gave it to the man at the interchange after verifying his identity.

The man was full of joy to get his passport back, to the point of calling Mr Natgan a few days later so he could thank him personally again.

“We commend Nathan’s outstanding service and dedication, embodying our CARES values of helpfulness and dependability. Well done, Nathan!” SBS noted.

The post features a beaming Mr Nathan, as well as a thank-you note from the grateful passenger.

601860917 1181756910813003 7645871229573205871 n
FB screengrab/ SBS Transit Ltd

In it, the man explained that he had no idea where he had lost his passport. Heartbreakingly, he added, “Because I couldn’t find where I lost my passport, I couldn’t go home to Malaysia and slept at McDonald’s last night.”

He then recounted how the next morning, he met Mr Nathan, who helped him “with various methods to find it.”

“I am extremely happy and surprised by his prompt and efficient action to help me find my lost passport. I really appreciate his good service and am feeling grateful to the SBS officer. I would like to thank him so much,” added the thankful passenger, who simply signed his note to SBS Transit, “Mr M.” /TISG

See also  Two children caught riding in the back of a Porsche, sparked heated discussion on the internet

Read also: SBS Transit receives Friend of Singapore Red Cross Award for supporting vulnerable communities

