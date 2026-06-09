‘Monitoring again?’ Singaporeans ask why gov’t still has to watch food prices before giving hawkers more assistance

SINGAPORE: On Saturday (June 6), Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said that the government is keeping a close eye on higher food prices, especially how these affect the hawker industry, which is considered an important part of Singapore’s culture.

Higher transport costs due to more expensive fuel amid the war in the Middle East have affected food prices; even if, at the wholesale level, these prices have remained stable.

Ms Fu said that the ministry, along with the National Environment Agency, has been talking to both hawkers and food distributors.

She added, “We are watching that very carefully, particularly with our hawkers. We understand that the cost of food is a big part of their expenses, and we stand ready to assist them if needed.”

The minister added that supporting hawkers amid higher living costs is a priority for the authorities.

Ms Fu, who made these remarks at a visit to the Canberra ward of Sembawang GRC, mentioned the various schemes at Canberra that address higher living costs, including less expensive drinks for seniors and a pop-up grocery that allows households to buy S$100 worth of daily goods for only S$50.

“Together with the government, with the businesses, with the community, and households, we can weather this together,” Mothership reported Ms Fu as saying.

‘Monitoring again’

Commenters online appear to be getting tired of the type of response from officials saying they are closely watching a situation, as they feel the need for action to be carried out.

“Monitoring… Then set up a task force next ah? Then monitoring again…” one wrote.

“Key word: Watching, monitoring,” added another.

“What do you mean by ‘if needed’? Obviously, the need is there!” a third commented.

“Take action la!! Don’t keep talking and talking,” a Facebook user wrote.

“Maybe the gov should define what is the meaning of ‘monitor’ and what is the meaning of ‘if needed’,” a commenter wrote, and then asked, “In what scenario will there be an action?”

On Reddit, commenters got even more pointed.

One wrote, “Maybe a rebrand is in the works: People’s Action Monitor Party,” while another groused, “Might as well change the thunderbolt logo to a monitor lizard.”

“If they’re serious about tackling this issue using market forces, they can have NTUC-owned kopitiams (over 120 of them, by far the most in SG!) lower their rents with the agreement that menu prices come down as well. My bet is that consumers are price-sensitive and this won’t be ignored by Kimly, Koufu, and the other main players,” added a third. /TISG

Read also: Netizens ask why Grace Fu failed to mention how high rental rates affect hawkers