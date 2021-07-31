One year jail for employee who earned S$57,000 by using company printers for personal business

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A production manager at a printing company was sentenced to one year’s jail for using company equipment to fulfil orders for his personal business, earning more than S$57,000 in the process.

Mike Song, 56, pleaded guilty to two charges of criminal breach of trust as an employee on Thursday (Jul 29). Four other charges were taken into consideration during sentencing.

Song was employed as a production manager at 8 Ink Media, specialising in printing services, beginning Oct 2014.

He was in charge of fulfilling orders sent to the company and was responsible for resources such as ink and paper, according to Channel News Asia.

Song then used company resources to print materials on the side from Nov 2015.

Reports noted that he was also often nowhere to be found during work hours and returned to work late at night.

The court heard that Song began his freelance initiatives as he felt the company did not give him enough opportunities despite its success and expansion.

In Aug 2016, Song started his own printing services company, obtaining clients while employed with 8 Ink Media.

Between 2017 and 2018, Song printed banners and other materials for personal orders on 70 occasions using company resources.

It was reported that Song had earned about S$57,480 from his clients between Nov 2015 and Dec 2019. The total was considered as a loss to his employers.

In Feb 2019, the company transferred its assets and employees to INX Events & Productions.

Even then, Song continued his personal business operations, the court heard.

His actions were brought to light on Feb 1, 2020, after an employee reported his actions to the general manager and filed a police report.

Song completed repaying S$58,000 to the company in instalments on Jul 9, 2021.

Song could have been imprisoned for up to 15 years and fined for each charge of criminal breach of trust as an employee. /TISG

