One injured in double-decker bus accident along Orchard Road

SINGAPORE: A person was taken to hospital on Saturday evening (5 July) after an accident involving an SMRT double-decker bus along Orchard Road.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at about 6:45pm. The accident occurred near Grange Road.

When emergency responders arrived, they found that one individual had sustained injuries and was subsequently conveyed to Raffles Hospital for medical treatment.

Images circulating online, including a post by netizen on Xiaohongshu, showed a gaping hole in the upper window of the bus. The photos also show SCDF personnel, police officers and the bus driver at the scene assessing the damage.

It is unclear what caused the incident or how the window was damaged.

Police investigations are ongoing.