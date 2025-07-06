// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Saturday, October 11, 2025
27.8 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Xiaohongshu/It's cc
In the HoodUncategorized
Less than 1 min.Read

One injured in double-decker bus accident along Orchard Road

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: A person was taken to hospital on Saturday evening (5 July) after an accident involving an SMRT double-decker bus along Orchard Road.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at about 6:45pm. The accident occurred near Grange Road.

When emergency responders arrived, they found that one individual had sustained injuries and was subsequently conveyed to Raffles Hospital for medical treatment.

Images circulating online, including a post by netizen on Xiaohongshu, showed a gaping hole in the upper window of the bus. The photos also show SCDF personnel, police officers and the bus driver at the scene assessing the damage.

It is unclear what caused the incident or how the window was damaged.

Police investigations are ongoing.

See also  'Why don't authorities impose a fine on dog keepers who let their pets pee in void decks?' — HDB resident complains about urine smell
- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Over 80% of residents exposed to harmful online content, survey finds

SINGAPORE: More than 80% of local residents have come...

Eyewitness says two seniors almost fell after teens kick ION Orchard escalator, bringing it to a sudden stop

SINGAPORE: An eyewitness has claimed that two senior citizens...

Employer furious after maid causes ‘mini explosion’ while charging phone with wet hands

SINGAPORE: An employer has spoken out after a late-night...

Haidilao under fire for botched use of Singlish in new ad campaign

SINGAPORE: Popular hot pot chain Haidilao has come under...

Business

Nearly 70% of employed Singapore youth are still looking for work

SINGAPORE: Nearly seven in 10 employed young Singaporeans are...

Google launches new AI platform ‘Gemini Enterprise’ for business clients

Alphabet’s Google has rolled out a new artificial intelligence...

Most large firms faced losses from AI deployment, but those with ‘responsible AI’ policies saw stronger gains: EY survey

AMSTERDAM: Most large companies that have introduced artificial intelligence...

DBS group CEO Tan Su Shan tops Fortune’s list of Most Powerful Women in Asia 2025

SINGAPORE: DBS Chief Executive Tan Su Shan has been...

Singapore Politics

Lee Hsien Yang asks how long it will take PAP Govt to decide on Oxley house fate

SINGAPORE: Marking the first anniversary of his sister Dr...

Red Dot United launches ‘Parliament Watch’; Sec-Gen Ravi Philemon takes on shadow minister role

SINGAPORE: In a bold move to create a more...

WP to raise questions  in Parliament about jobs for new grads, public transport, bullying

SINGAPORE: Bullying in schools, jobs for fresh graduates, and...

Pritam Singh announces LTA’s approval for linkways to be built at Eunos

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Sep 16),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //