Olympic 100-m medalist Fred Kerley denies battery charges, yet admits to having ‘altercation’

INTERNATIONAL: Former 100-m world champion Fred Kerley has denied accusations of being arrested for battery. The athlete stated that he chose to remain silent and wait for his lawyer before making any statements because the situation involved a “physical altercation.”

Kerley, who won the 100-m gold medal at the 2022 World Championships and secured bronze at the Paris Olympics, was detained by law enforcement in Broward County, Florida. Official arrest records stated that the athlete was booked on a charge of “touch or strike battery,” a wrongdoing under Florida law. Due to his detainment, Kerley missed the high-profile Grand Slam track meet held in Miami.

Furthermore, the case has drawn attention because of Kerley’s status as one of the top sprinters in the U.S., especially now that the 2025 athletics season is upcoming, as well as Olympic preparations.

With this, the athlete expressed: “While there was a physical altercation, my arrest was not due to any criminal act… Rather, it resulted from my decision to exercise right remain silent until legal counsel was present… I chose not to speak to law enforcement without my attorney, and for that reason alone, I was booked.”

He added: “I remain fully committed to clearing my name… I take full accountability for placing myself in a situation that allowed for this misunderstanding. I am taking active steps to ensure nothing like this happens again.”

In a social media post, Kerley addressed the issue to his fans and said: “To my fans, especially those who came out to support me this weekend, I sincerely apologize. I am deeply grateful for your continued support and understanding. I also extend my apologies to Grand Slam Track for bringing the wrong kind of attention to the event and to those who believe in me and had to see the headlines.”

Netizens commented on the post and said: “He got arrested again?”, “I just really want to hear about my dude on the track… and not at police stations”, and “Know one is perfect… don’t ever be deterred. Things happen to all of us. It’s what we do next to make us better. Stay focus on the golds ahead. A fan for life🙏”

Kerley’s issues

Unfortunately, Fred Kerley has faced multiple legal issues in recent months.

Back in January, he was arrested in Miami Beach after a confrontation with police. During this incident, he needed to be tasered. He was later charged with battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

Moreover, Kerley faced a separate legal case in January as well from a domestic violence incident that allegedly occurred in May 2024. In this case, he was charged with domestic violence by strangulation.