SINGAPORE: In a significant new study conducted by the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine at the National University of Singapore (NUS Medicine), researchers have found that increasing fruit intake during middle age may substantially lower the risk of developing depression in later years.

The study, which spanned nearly two decades, involved a cohort of 13,738 participants from the Singapore Chinese Health Study and provides compelling evidence supporting the mental health benefits of fruit consumption.

The longitudinal research revealed that individuals who consumed at least three servings of fruit daily were at least 21% less likely to experience depression related to ageing than those who ate fewer than one serving a day.

This correlation highlights a significant preventive measure against depression linked with ageing.

The study analyzed the consumption patterns of 14 commonly eaten fruits in Singapore, including oranges, tangerines, bananas, papayas, watermelons, apples, and honey melons.

The findings suggest that the high levels of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory micronutrients—such as vitamin C, carotenoids, and flavonoids—found in these fruits might be responsible for the observed benefits.

These nutrients are known to reduce oxidative stress and inhibit inflammatory processes, which could play a role in mitigating the risk of depression.

Interestingly, the study found no such association between vegetable consumption and depressive symptoms, indicating that fruits may have a unique impact on mental health that vegetables do not provide.

The results were published in the Journal of Nutrition, Health and Aging, emphasizing the potential role of dietary choices in managing mental health over time.

Professor Koh Woon Puay, Principal Investigator of the study and a key figure in the Healthy Longevity Translational Research Programme at NUS Medicine, commented on the findings:

“Our study underscores the importance of fruit consumption as a preventive measure against aging-related depression.

Participants who consumed at least three servings of fruits a day saw a significant reduction in their likelihood of developing depression. This could be easily integrated into daily routines by consuming one to two servings of fruits after each meal.”

He added, “… our study found no significant difference between fruits with high and low glycemic indices in terms of their effect on depressive symptoms.

Therefore, individuals with diabetes can choose fruits with a lower glycemic index to avoid raising blood sugar levels.” /TISG