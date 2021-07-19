Home News Featured News Nurse harassed by Sengkang neighbours granted protection order

If convicted of intentionally causing harassment, the couple could be imprisoned for up to six months, fined up to S$5,000, or both per charge.

Photo: Instagram screengrab/wakeupsingapore/jibby4g

Hana O

Singapore After being harassed by their neighbours for over a year, a Singaporean nurse has been granted an expedited protection order (EPO), providing him and his family “an overwhelming sense of relief.”

Muhammad Najib bin Ngasewan, works at Sengkang General Hospital, and his family suffered from harassment by their neighbours for over a year.

Since May 2020, their neighbours would insult and throw vulgarities at the family, throw water along their shared common corridor and spray disinfectant towards their unit in Punggol.

Mr Najib and his family were called “Covid, Covid spreader and virus family” by the neighbours.

The couple, Lim Sok Lay and Cheang Eng Hock, were charged in court on May 21, 2021 for various offences.

Cheang faced two charges of intentionally causing harassment and his wife, Lim, five similar charges and one count of .

Despite the ongoing criminal proceedings, Mr Najib shared that the harassment continued.

“We have tried many amicable ways to resolve this matter, but they all reached a dead end,” wrote Mr Najib on Instagram on Saturday (Jul 17).

He then took action through the Protection from Harassment Court.

When the court granted the EPO on Jul 16, and their lawyers informed them of the decision, the family “felt an overwhelming sense of relief.”

He attached a photo of the EPO, which is a temporary order granted when urgent intervention is required.

The EPO indicated that the neighbours are prohibited from using vulgarities, profanities or any threatening, abusive or insulting words towards the family.

They can’t observe the family from a distance or through the use of recording devices, and can’t make loud retching noises or other similar sounds causing harassment.

The duo is also prohibited from spraying disinfectant or splashing soapy or dirty water towards the family or stalking and visiting them at their workplace to cause harassment.

If convicted of intentionally causing harassment, the couple could imprisoned for up to six months, fined up to S$5,000, or both per charge. /TISG

Read related: Couple who harassed nurse and family for a year, shouting, ‘virus, virus’, charged in court

