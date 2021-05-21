Couple who harassed nurse and family for a year, shouting, ‘virus, virus’, charged in court

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A couple was charged in court for allegedly shouting abuse and spraying disinfectant at a nurse and his family for a year.

Cheang Eng Hock, 56, and his wife Lim Sok Lay, 48, are reported to have shouted “virus, virus” at a nurse and his family and sprayed disinfectant in the direction of their Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat in Punggol, the police said on Thursday (May 20).

The nurse, who works at Sengkang General Hospital, and his family were also called “Covid,” Covid spreader” and “virus family” by the couple.

According to a Channel News Asia report, the couple also uttered remarks like “This nurse gangster,” “this nurse no good”, and “this nurse very bad” on Jan 8, 2021.

The couple was charged in court on Friday (May 21) for various offences.

Cheang faced two charges of intentionally causing harassment and his wife, Lim, five similar charges and one count of public nuisance.

Lim was ordered by the judge to be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for two weeks for psychiatric assessment as requested by the prosecution.

Meanwhile, Cheang was given a S$5,000 bail on the condition that he did not contact his neighbours or any of the prosecution’s witnesses, directly or indirectly.

The court heard that the nurse and his wife had attended mediation with the duo in June 2020. However, the frontline worker had filed more police reports on the alleged harassment between October 2020 and January 2021.

“We are aware of a video circulating online posted by one of our nurses on the behaviour of his neighbour,” noted Sengkang General Hospital in a Facebook post last year.

“SKH takes a serious view of this incident. Our medical personnel work hard to provide the care our patients need, especially during this time when the world is grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic.

“They deserve consideration, respect, and a safe environment both at work and at home so that they can continue giving their best,” the hospital said.

If convicted of intentionally causing harassment, the couple could be imprisoned for up to six months, fined up to S$5,000, or both per charge./TISG

