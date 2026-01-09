NTUC, LTA and ride-hailing firms roll out support for drivers hit by Autobahn repossessions

SINGAPORE: Private hire drivers affected by the sudden repossession of vehicles linked to Autobahn Rent A Car are getting help, following a joint effort by NTUC, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and major ride-hailing and taxi operators.

In a joint media statement posted on LTA’s website, the authorities said Autobahn’s creditors had recently repossessed vehicles from a number of private hire drivers, leaving many without a way to continue earning a living.

Tripartite response to help drivers get back on the road

In response to the situation, NTUC-affiliated groups — the National Private Hire Vehicles Association (NPHVA) and the National Taxi Association (NTA) — called for a tripartite approach. They have since been working with LTA and platform operators ComfortDelGro, Grab and STRIDES Premier to provide immediate support to affected drivers.

NTUC Assistant Secretary-General and advisor to both associations, Ms Yeo Wan Ling, said the situation has caused significant hardship for drivers who rely on their vehicles as their main source of income. She added that the quick response by all parties was aimed at helping drivers return to work as soon as possible, and that NPHVA and NTA would continue working with partners to safeguard drivers’ livelihoods.

“We know this situation has created significant hardship for affected drivers, and we have engaged a number of them. Drivers depend on their vehicles to earn a living, and we take their livelihoods seriously. I am glad that our tripartite partners came together swiftly to help affected drivers get back on the road. NPHVA and NTA will continue to work with LTA and platform operators to protect and support our drivers,” Ms Yeo Wan Ling stated.

Leasing options offered on favourable terms

A key priority for the tripartite partners is to minimise downtime by making replacement vehicles available quickly and at lower upfront cost.

ComfortDelGro is offering drivers a S$0 driveaway option with no security deposit, along with flexible rental choices across its private hire vehicle and taxi fleets. Taxi options are available for those holding a Taxi Driver Vocational Licence, and there is also a range of vehicles that can be driven into Malaysia.

Additional platform incentives are being offered to help drivers recover lost income, alongside opportunities for TDVL holders to join the Driver Employee Scheme for more stable earnings. Career opportunities are also available for affected Autobahn staff.

Grab is similarly offering S$0 deposit rentals for its GrabRentals mileage cars to ease upfront costs. Drivers may receive up to S$1,000 in completion bonuses to help make up for lost income, along with extra incentives for vehicles collected before the end of March.

Grab said it will protect drivers’ Emerald Circle tier status and Grab Streak Bonus during the transition, while offering competitive rental rates, flexible contracts and fast-tracked vehicle matching. Drivers can also book one-on-one consultations at the Grab Driver Centre, receive full sponsorship to convert from a PDVL to TDVL if joining GrabCab, and attend GrabAcademy sessions to explore additional income options.

STRIDES Premier is offering rentals with no deposit and a S$0 driveaway arrangement, with daily rental rates starting from S$75 including insurance and GST. The first three days of rental are free, and drivers can use the vehicles to travel to West Malaysia at no extra cost.

How drivers can seek help

Drivers looking for leasing options can contact ComfortDelGro via phone or email, approach Grab through a personalised support session at the Grab Driver Centre in Tampines or visit the centre in person, or reach out directly to STRIDES Premier through its contact channels.

For NTUC members who have questions about their contractual obligations with Autobahn, NTUC’s legal clinic is providing general guidance. Affected members can contact NTUC through its dedicated legal assistance email addresses.

Reminder on insurance and licensing rules

LTA also warned that it has received information suggesting that insurance for some Autobahn vehicles may not have been renewed or may have been cancelled. As the vehicle owner, Autobahn is required to ensure that its vehicles are properly insured and licensed. If insurance lapses, the hirer must be informed and the vehicle must not be used on the road.

Using an uninsured or unlicensed vehicle is an offence under Singapore law, and LTA stressed the importance of compliance to protect both drivers and other road users.

LTA, NTUC and the platform operators said they remain committed to supporting drivers through this difficult period. The coordinated response aims to ensure that affected drivers are not left stranded and can return to earning a living as quickly and safely as possible.

