LTA awards S$281 million contract for new North–South Line infill station between Choa Chu Kang and Bukit Gombak

SINGAPORE: Commuters on the North–South Line (NSL) can look forward to a new MRT station in the future. The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has awarded a S$281 million contract to build a new infill station, known as NS3A, between Choa Chu Kang and Bukit Gombak stations.

Construction is set to begin in the first half of 2026, with the station targeted to open for passenger service and be operational in 2034.

Who is building the new station

The contract has been awarded to Obayashi Corporation, which is a company with extensive experience in major infrastructure projects. These projects include rail stations and tunnels in Singapore and overseas.

Locally, Obayashi is already involved in Cross Island Line Phase 2 works, including the construction of Turf City Station and tunnels, as well as bored tunnels between Fairways Drive and Sin Ming Walk. This track record gives LTA confidence in the company’s ability to handle the complex work involved.

What is an infill station and why it matters

NS3A will be an infill station, meaning it is built along an existing elevated MRT line, rather than on a brand-new stretch of track. It will be the third such station in Singapore, after Canberra station on the NSL and Dover station on the East–West Line.

Once completed, the NS3A station will serve residents in Keat Hong Estate, Bukit Batok West, Pavilion Park Estate, and Brickland District in Tengah Town.

It is also expected to benefit students and staff from nearby schools, including ITE College West, Swiss Cottage Secondary School, and St Anthony’s Primary School, by giving them more direct access to the MRT network.

Complex engineering while trains keep running

Adding a new station to a live MRT line is no simple task. Trains still need to run safely and smoothly while construction is ongoing.

To make this possible, several major engineering works are planned: First, a new viaduct will be built so train services can be diverted in stages, allowing workers to modify existing tracks safely without stopping NSL operations. Furthermore, new crossover tracks and a siding will be added. These can be used if a train breaks down, helping services recover more quickly along this stretch of the line.

Finally, temporary protective enclosures will be installed over parts of the tracks, and some work will be done at night after train service hours to ensure commuter safety.

What residents and commuters can expect

LTA said it will work closely with residents and stakeholders during construction and provide regular updates on progress. As with most major rail projects, there may be some inconvenience along the way, but efforts will be made to minimise disruption.

LTA thanked commuters and residents for their patience, noting that the new station is part of broader efforts to expand and improve Singapore’s rail network.

For those living, studying or working in the area, NS3A station promises shorter walks, easier commutes and better connectivity — even if it will take a few years to get there.

