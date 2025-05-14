Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray ended their coaching partnership after only six months

- Advertisement -

Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray have concluded their coaching partnership after a span of six months. This ending comes as Djokovic, a 24-time Grand Slam singles champion, continuously faces challenges with his form this year’s season.

Djokovic shared his gratitude in a social media post saying, “Thank you, coach Andy, for all the hard work, fun & support over the last six months on & off the court. I really enjoyed deepening our friendship together 🙏”

Netizens were emotional about the end of the partnership, expressing appreciation and respect for the strong bond between the two. Many highlighted how much they enjoyed watching them play and supported Murray’s journey moving forward.

One fan wrote, “It was a phenomenal partnership and we absolutely loved to see it ❤️❤️”, while another shared, “These are golden moments for you and us. ❤️🙌🏾”

The long-time tennis rivals, who faced one another in numerous and memorable matches all throughout the years, made headlines as they revealed that Murray would be accompanying Djokovic as part of his coaching team. This decision highlighted the shift between the athletes’ relationship, from fierce competitors to partners.

Their partnership began strongly with Djokovic, who showed great results early in the season. He reached the semifinals of the Australian Open in January after a hard-fought victory over top contender Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals. However, Djokovic’s momentum was put on hold when an injury forced him to have an early exit during his match against Alexander Zverev, and this raised concerns about his physical condition for the rest of the season.

However, Djokovic and Murray had a difficult time retaining what they had started. Djokovic has been inconsistent with his form despite a great start, and unfortunately, their partnership has not produced its desired outcomes.

Djokovic’s best performance this year came at the Miami Open, where he reached the final but lost to Jakub Mensík. Before this match, he lost in the first round at both the Qatar Open and Indian Wells. His difficult run continued with first-round losses at the Monte-Carlo Masters and Madrid Open. Moreover, the 37-year-old pulled out of the Italian Open at the end of April due to injury and has now accepted a wildcard into the Geneva Open.

Djokovic had hoped Murray would stay on as his coach through the French Open and Wimbledon, but changes needed to happen. Murray expressed in a statement, “Thanks to Novak for the unbelievable opportunity to work together and thanks to his team for all their hard work over the past six months. I wish Novak all the best for the rest of the season.”