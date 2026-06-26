Not all workplace exhaustion is burnout — experts say it could be ‘rust out’

SINGAPORE: Chronically tired, mentally exhausted, emotionally drained, and completely unmotivated? If you’re experiencing these symptoms, your first thought is probably, “Maybe I’m burnt out.”

But according to career experts, there’s another workplace phenomenon that can leave people feeling just as miserable, and many have never even heard of it.

It’s called “rust out.”

Paula Coles, the psychotherapist who coined the term, says rust out happens when employees are doing “work which is uninspiring and fails to stretch the person, so that they become disinterested, apathetic, and alienated.”

Unlike burnout, which is caused by excessive demands and prolonged stress, rust out stems from a lack of stimulation, growth, purpose, and opportunities to develop.

More often than not, employees who are experiencing rust out may find themselves endlessly checking social media, struggling to focus on tasks, or feeling tired and lethargic throughout the day.

Consequently, their creativity starts to fade, their curiosity declines, and work becomes something they simply endure rather than enjoy.

Who’s at risk?

According to Banner Health, rust out can affect anyone, but it tends to be especially common among people who are overqualified for their role or stuck in positions that offer little challenge and few opportunities for growth.

Employees whose jobs involve repetitive tasks, underutilised skills, predictable routines, and limited room for creativity are also more likely to experience rust out.

Overcoming rust out

When employees are burnt out, they usually just take a leave or resign from their job. But in rust out, career experts recommend that employees first assess their role and ask themselves whether the job still “challenges and stimulates” them.

If the answer is “not really,” it may be worth speaking with your boss about taking on new projects, learning new skills, or exploring responsibilities that push you outside your comfort zone.

Experts also encourage employees to inject a little more creativity into their work wherever possible or set a career goal in order to motivate themselves.

They are also advised to pick up a hobby or sport, upskill, or better yet, pursue a passion project.

But, if all of that feels a little too overwhelming, they can start small by doing simple things that make them happy, like watching the latest K-drama, going to the movies, or visiting parks and museums.

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