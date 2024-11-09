;
Nostalgia Alert: BTS’ SUGA playfully labels Grammys ‘local,’ echoing Bong Joon Ho’s famous jab and igniting ARMY to go crazy

ByLydia Koh

November 9, 2024

KOREA: Today, we’re reflecting on the memorable moment when BTS’ SUGA playfully referred to the Grammy Awards as “local,” drawing inspiration from filmmaker Bong Joon Ho’s famous comment about the Oscars, as reported by PINKVILLA.

Known for his candid and humorous style, SUGA made the remark during his Agust D World Tour in an interview with the LA Times.

Photo: Instagram/Suga

The lighthearted jab came when SUGA was asked about the Grammys, an awards show for which BTS has been nominated several times.

He replied, “Isn’t that a local thing?” referencing Bong Joon Ho’s famous 2020 statement, “The Oscars is very local,” made after Parasite‘s historic Best Picture win.

Bong’s words highlighted the Oscars’ narrow recognition of international films, a sentiment SUGA echoed humorously to reflect the Western-centric nature of major industry awards.

Viral interview

The interview quickly went viral, sparking a wave of enthusiastic reactions from ARMYs worldwide.

Fans shared their excitement on social media, with one saying, “Savage from day 1! Gotta love it!”

Another added, “Yes, my baby!” SUGA’s humorous comment, which echoed BTS’s journey and challenges in conquering the global music scene, resonated deeply with fans.

BTS has had a bittersweet relationship with the Grammys, with five nominations and their last performance in 2022 when they delivered an unforgettable “Butter” stage despite facing injuries and COVID-related setbacks.

Reflecting on that performance, SUGA shared with Weverse magazine, “We actually practised really hard… It was an experience I won’t soon forget.”

Redefine global music standards

SUGA’s witty “local” comment remains a beloved moment, symbolizing BTS’ resilience and wit as they continue to redefine global music standards on their own terms, showing fans that their influence goes far beyond any one award.

SUGA, whose real name is Min Yoon Gi, is a talented South Korean rapper, songwriter, and record producer.

His most well-known role is as a member of the internationally popular boy band BTS.

