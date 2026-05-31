Domestic helper alleges she’s sent to Malaysia twice a month to clean employer’s house

SINGAPORE: A domestic helper has turned to social media for advice after alleging that her employer makes her clean three different properties every month, including a house in Malaysia that she is reportedly sent to twice a month.

In an anonymous post shared in the Facebook group SINGAPORE TRANSFER (No Fees/SD), DIRECT HIRE & NEW HELPER on Monday (May 25), the helper said she has been struggling to cope with the exhausting workload and constant travelling.

According to her, she spends long hours cleaning her employer’s home in Singapore, is also tasked with cleaning their office, and has to travel to Malaysia twice a month to clean another property there.

“I’m already exhausted here because I work in the house until late at night,” she wrote. “Then I also have to go to the office to clean there. I clean three places in one month.”

The helper also claimed that she “can’t complain” to the agency because they are allegedly friends with her employer.

She said that when she previously tried to complain, the agency allegedly cursed at her and said hurtful things instead of helping her resolve the issue.

Desperate to find a way out, she asked other members of the community, “Will another employer still accept me if I leave this job? I’ve only been here for one year. Thank you for your answers. I hope someone can help me find a good employer.”

“That’s strictly not allowed.”

Many commenters expressed alarm over the claims, with several fellow domestic helpers pointing out that workers are generally not allowed to clean other houses or workplaces outside the residential address stated on their work permit.

One commenter advised the helper to gather evidence. They said, “Write down all the dates when you went to Malaysia to clean. Screenshot all the cursed and hurtful words that the agency told you. Take videos and photos as proof that you cleaned there, so that you know all the details. So that when you report this to MOM, you know what to answer.”

Another commented, “Report such employer! Must! Not! Clean! Another! House!”

A third wrote, “That’s strictly not allowed. Take pictures as evidence, especially of their house in Malaysia and their office.”

A fourth added, “Oh my goodness, that is absolutely not allowed. Whatever is written in the contract is what should be followed.”

As per the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), migrant domestic workers are only allowed to work for their employer at the residential address declared to the ministry.

MOM states that employers who illegally deploy helpers to work at another residential address or carry out non-domestic duties may face serious penalties. Those found in breach of the rules can be fined up to S$10,000 and may also be barred from hiring domestic helpers in future.

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