Friday, July 25, 2025
1 min.Read

“No way car could have stopped in time” – 9-year-old gets struck by oncoming car as he dashes across three-lane road

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: A nine-year-old boy was struck by a car while crossing Moulmein Road on Wednesday afternoon (July 23), with dashcam footage capturing the incident going viral online.

The footage, first shared by road safety community page SG Road Vigilante on social media, shows the school uniform-wearing boy crossing the busy three-lane road without using a designated crossing. An overhead pedestrian bridge is clearly visible just metres from where the incident occurred.

In the video, the boy steps onto the road suddenly, without appearing to check for oncoming traffic. At least three vehicles were approaching, and while two managed to pass safely, a grey car in the rightmost lane was unable to stop in time and collided with the child. The impact caused the boy to fall onto the road.

A motorcycle and another car also passed the road and narrowly missing the boy as he lay on the ground. He quickly got up and approached the grey car that had struck him. The driver, a 72-year-old man, is seen in the video exiting his vehicle and raising his hand toward the boy—appearing to scold him for crossing without caution.

Shortly after, the boy is seen running across the remaining lanes toward a woman waiting on the opposite sidewalk. The woman gestures to oncoming vehicles to slow down as the boy reaches her side safely.

The Singapore Police Force has confirmed the incident, stating they received a report at about 2pm regarding a traffic accident along Moulmein Road in the direction of Balestier Road.

The boy was taken to hospital in a conscious state, and the elderly driver is currently assisting police with investigations. No arrests have been made.

While many netizens expressed relief that the boy did not suffer more serious injuries, others were quick to criticise the child’s lack of caution. Several commenters pointed out that the driver had little to no time to react and noted that the overhead pedestrian bridge or nearby crossings should have been used.

“This was completely avoidable,” one netizen wrote, “There’s a bridge just there, but the boy dashed across a busy road instead.”

Others called for increased road safety education among schoolchildren and urged parents to remind their kids to use proper crossings.

