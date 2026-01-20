// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, January 20, 2026
29.8 C
Singapore
type here...
Singapore News
2 min.Read

‘No executive gatekeeping’: Singaporeans ask if Leader of the Opposition role should be institutionalised

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: After Workers’ Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh was removed as Leader of the Opposition, some in Singapore have wondered if the role should be institutionalised, just as it is in other countries with a similar form of government.

For example, on Jan 16, former Straits Times editor Leslie Fong quoted a comment on Mr Singh’s removal from the position from a Mr Freddy Neo in a Facebook post that has since been widely shared and commented on.

Screenshot 2026 01 16 at 11.19.54%E2%80%AFAM e1768615578287
Facebook screengrab/ Parliament of Singapore

Mr Fong, however, started his post with a clarification that he found the comment to be instructive.

“I have no party affiliation. Just a belief that facts matter,” he added.

Mr Neo had pointed out that in the Westminster system, upon which the Singapore government is modelled heavily, the Leader of the Opposition is not appointed but is a matter of “parliamentary arithmetic.”

“It is not an executive appointment, and it is certainly not a discretionary favour. The core principle is clear and consistent across the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand: The Leader of the Opposition emerges automatically from Parliament, by convention or by law. The leader of the largest opposition party becomes the Leader of the Opposition as a matter of course,” Mr Neo commented.

See also  Bus hits elderly uncle crossing Tampines street

He added that, therefore, “there is no executive gatekeeping,” with “nothing to ‘retain’ or ‘withdraw.’”

Mr Neo also pointed out that while House Leader Indranee Rajah, who had filed the motion for Mr Singh to be deemed unfit for the position, had spoken about how allowing him to stay in the position would compromise governance, “This argument collapses once we examine the process by which the Leader of the Opposition is constituted in the first place.”

He also noted how the role actually serves to guard Parliament’s dignity, autonomy, and credibility, and that the legitimacy of the opposition comes from the voters’ mandate.

“Seen in this light, invoking ‘integrity’  to justify executive control over the Leader of the Opposition inverts the Westminster logic entirely. The integrity problem does not arise from who occupies the role, but from a system in which the Prime Minister can appoint — and potentially remove — the very person meant to hold the government to account,” he added.

See also  Pritam Singh's wife Loveleen Kaur Walia spotlighted at Parliament opening

616814390 846028521582594 5637392190729699376 n

In the same vein, former nominated MP Zulkifli Baharudin told the South China Morning Post, “It’s like having the captain of one team choose the captain for the other team.”

Mr Singh is the first person appointed as Leader of the Opposition after the WP won an unprecedented 10 seats in Parliament and a second GRC in the General Election in 2020. His predecessor, Low Thia Khiang, had served as de facto Leader of the Opposition from 2006 to 2018.

Screenshot 2025 11 06 at 10.14.59%E2%80%AFAM e1762421487107
YouTube screengrab/ CNA (The Assembly)

On Jan 14, however, Parliament passed a motion deeming him unsuitable as Leader of the Opposition in the wake of the High Court upholding the Feb 17 verdict finding the WP chief guilty of two counts of lying to a parliamentary committee.

On the following day, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced that Mr Singh’s designation would cease with immediate effect. He wrote a letter to the party’s Central Executive Committee, which passed the decision to the WP as to who would fill the role. /TISG

See also  'We may just witness the second coming of Pritam Singh' — Netizen expresses confidence in the Leader of the Opposition

Read also: Hammering on: Business as usual for WP, with visits to Eunos, Serangoon, and Jalan Kayu

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Vendors complained that cleaning fees in hawker centers have increased, but dishes still remained a mess

SINGAPORE: How are diners supposed to enjoy their meals...

Woman was covered in white paint and suffered a head injury after falling in a parking lot

SINGAPORE: Another accident happened in the city of Yishun...

Anwar’s party man has a blunt take on RM10 Yee Mee rising cost: ‘Don’t buy if too expensive’

MALAYSIA: In Malaysia, politics is perhaps the national sport,...

Residents in many cities report burning smell, people suspect that haze has returned

SINGAPORE: Is the haze already back? Recently, many citizens...

Business

Singapore job postings expected to continue downward trend in the near term: Indeed

SINGAPORE: Job postings in Singapore are expected to remain...

OpenAI to introduce ads to free and lower-tier ChatGPT subscribers to address soaring costs

SAN FRANCISCO: OpenAI said it will start testing advertisements...

Quiet cutting: How companies quietly remove staff without paying severance

SINGAPORE: Apparently, there is a new passive-aggressive way to...

SM Lee: “We must not think that just because last year was okay, our problems have gone away”

Singapore - We are told that we are in...

Singapore Politics

Hammering on: Business as usual for WP, with visits to Eunos, Serangoon, and Jalan Kayu

SINGAPORE: It was business as usual for the Workers’...

Sylvia Lim, Quah Kim Song celebrate their first wedding anniversary

SINGAPORE: Last weekend, Workers’ Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim...

Workers’ Party to Convene Special Conference After Disciplinary Review of Pritam Singh

The Workers’ Party has announced that it will first...

From Near Miss to Momentum: Harpreet Singh Sets His Sights on 2026

In a constituency long assumed to be safe terrain...

© The Independent Singapore

// //