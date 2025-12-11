// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, December 11, 2025
27.7 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo from r/SMRTRabak
Singapore NewsIn the Hood
3 min.Read

‘No apology was given’: Commuter claims an aunty ‘smacked his visibly disabled brother’ in a scramble for an MRT seat

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: A commuter has sparked outrage online after claiming that an aunty “smacked” his visibly disabled brother in a scramble for an MRT seat.

In a post on Reddit’s r/SMRTrabak forum, the commuter recounted that the woman, whom he believed to be from China, was initially third in line on the platform but ignored the queue and pushed her way onto the train before passengers had finished alighting.

“[She] literally shoved her way into the train before others alighted,” he recalled. “Others like me and my visibly disabled brother were waiting patiently for others to alight, and then when we all got in, she was standing like a stupid fool because there were no seats.”

The situation escalated moments later when a kind passenger offered his brother a seat. According to the commuter, the aunty abruptly lunged for the same spot and, in the process, struck his brother on the head.

“My brother was in shock, and I was also speechless. We stared at her. She simply looked at us with a smug face, and no apology or acknowledgement was given,” he wrote.

See also  MRT commuter upset with ‘entitled’ SG seniors who don’t queue for escalators, compares their behaviour to Japan’s elderly

He added that he initially wanted to confront the aunty, but his brother stopped him from escalating the situation. 

“My brother stopped me. I am trying to stop my tears from falling. I don’t know what made her do this to a visibly disabled person like my brother, but I almost lost faith in humanity,” he wrote. “We were lucky that another kind soul offered their seat right opposite.”

In closing, he appealed to the public, urging people to show consideration and civility, and not to behave ‘like the aunty.’

“They do all this and yet will talk crap about the younger generations for ‘being rude.’”

The Reddit post has quickly gone viral, with more than 2,200 upvotes. In the comments, many people criticised the aunty for hitting the commuter’s brother.

One Singaporean Redditor wrote, “Basically, she assaulted your brother! In that sense, you could probably alert MRT personnel and let the authorities handle her. She should not be doing this to anybody, and especially not to someone who has disabilities. Hire a lawyer and sue her.”

See also  8 ‘unspoken’ MRT rules Singaporeans wish ‘more commuters would follow’

Another commented, “Typical aunty behaviour… they do all this and yet will talk crap about the younger generations for ‘being rude.’”

Some users also encouraged the commuter to be more assertive next time. “I think as Singaporeans, we need to be more assertive towards such people and not let them get away so easily,” they wrote. 

“Escalate the issue. Keep raising your voice about how she physically attacked your brother, press the button to call the staff, and make it into a police issue. You will most likely be told to file a magistrate’s complaint; do so anyway, even if it’s unlikely to get anything more than a warning.”

Another echoed this sentiment, writing, “I completely agree on this… As Singaporeans, we have been ‘conditioned’ not to raise our voices. But with such instances, it becomes a must to raise our voice and make ourselves heard. By not saying anything, we are only allowing such behaviour to continue.”

See also  ‘No eating, no drinking… unless you can’t read’: Netizens outraged as young couple drinks next to MRT sign

A third suggested, “Does your brother have the yellow disabled card? If not, please get one for him at the station; it’s free. I have a hidden disability, and I use it when I cannot tahan my pain anymore. It should shame people some more for stealing a seat from a needy person.”

In other news, a local employer has raised concerns online after alleging that her live-in helper refused to continue working unless she was granted Christmas Day off without any salary deduction.

The employer, who shared her account anonymously in the Direct Hire Transfer Singapore Maid / Domestic Helper Facebook group on Sunday (Dec 7), said her Filipino helper in her mid-20s had been employed for only six months when the dispute occurred.

Read more: Employer says her maid ‘threw a tantrum’ and refused to continue working unless she was granted Christmas Day off

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Chinese AI start-up DeepSeek reportedly using banned Nvidia Blackwell chips to build upcoming model: The Information

Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) start-up DeepSeek has reportedly used...

Woman, 25, asks if she should quit her job for the sake of her career

SINGAPORE: More and more people in Singapore appear to...

Australia teens turn to Lemon8 as under-16 social media ban kicks in

AUSTRALIA: Australia’s teens have turned to Lemon8 after the...

Analysts warn US-China AI gap may shrink further as Trump allows Nvidia to sell H200 chips to China, with US taking 25% cut

US President Donald Trump has approved Nvidia to sell...

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //