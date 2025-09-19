‘No actions taken?’— Netizens question why mini bus with multiple outstanding fines still parks freely at loading bay

SINGAPORE: Even stopping for two minutes at the wrong spot can land you a fine. So imagine the frustration when a mini bus with multiple outstanding fines is seen happily hogging a loading bay for hours, sometimes even overnight, with no apparent consequences.

That was exactly what a member of the Complaint Singapore Facebook group pointed out. The poster questioned how a vehicle could rack up fines, which amounted to S$1,000, and still get away with it, while adding later in a follow-up, “More than 24 hours, the vehicle is still there.” For residents and drivers who rely on loading bays, the sight was more than just an eyesore.

Why this riles people up

Loading bays are not free parking spots. They are designed for delivery drivers on the clock, movers hauling furniture up stairwells, or residents needing quick access for bulky items. When one vehicle decides to turn the bay into its private garage for hours, or worse, overnight, it disrupts the system for everyone else. The fact that this particular bus also carries outstanding fines adds insult to injury because it makes it feel as though the driver is both inconsiderate and openly thumbing his nose at the rules.

That mix of disregard for others and for the law is precisely why this incident struck a nerve. To many, it is not just an inconvenience but a small injustice that adds up in daily life.

Netizens do not hold back

The comments came in fast and sharp. One netizen suggested that LTA and HDB should work closely with the Registry of Vehicles (ROV) so that road tax cannot be renewed until fines are cleared. Others came up with harsher ideas.

“Don’t worry, if he gets blocked on the road, he will be interested, and he has to pay his fines with interest,” one wrote. Another proposed that fines should be compounded at 10% interest daily, an idea that sounded more like a loan shark’s policy than government enforcement. For many, these comments reflected a deeper frustration that rules appear unevenly applied, and that those who flout them sometimes walk away scot-free.

Beyond just one bus

This is not just about one mini bus overstaying at a loading bay, but it is also about fairness; in a place like Singapore where space is limited, loading bays are meant to be shared. When one vehicle treats it like personal parking, it makes life harder for delivery drivers, movers, and residents who actually need the space.

That is why people are upset. It feels like the rules only apply to those who follow them, while those who ignore them can keep getting away with it. If nothing changes, the frustration will only grow because, if this keeps on going, the only thing that will get delivered on this bay is disappointment.

