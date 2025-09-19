ICA foils smuggling attempt hidden in soft drink cargo at Tuas Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: What looked like a truck full of fizzy drinks turned out to be something far more sinister. On Sept 11, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers at Tuas Checkpoint halted a Malaysia-registered lorry, which declared its contents as “assorted carbonated drinks”.

Inside, hidden among the legitimate bottles, officers discovered 1,700 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes. The attempt was stopped in its tracks thanks to the sharp eyes of an ICA Image Analyst, who noticed anomalies in the scanned images and directed the vehicle for further checks.

Drug-related find adds to case

But the cigarettes were only part of the haul. Acting on information from ICA’s Integrated Targeting Centre (ITC), officers conducted further checks and uncovered more. A search of the driver’s bag revealed suspected drug paraphernalia.

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) was called in, and its officers later found about 0.8 grams of “ice” during a follow-up search. The cigarettes were handed over to Singapore Customs, while the suspected drug offences were referred to CNB. Investigations are currently ongoing.

Netizens weigh in on the issue

The case quickly drew reactions on Facebook, with many Singaporeans applauding the officers’ vigilance. “Good job and well done ICA, CNB teams. They know the consequences in a conscious state of mind when they committed this crime…” one commenter wrote, praising both agencies for their swift action.

Others kept it short and sweet. “Well done, officers,” and “Good job” were common refrains, reflecting a shared appreciation for the work of border security officers.

Not all the remarks were serious, though. One commenter quipped, “Now that’s a lot of free refreshment,” poking fun at the smugglers’ doomed disguise.

Guardians at the border

The ICA reiterated its commitment to balance the flow of trade and travel with strict border security. For officers at the checkpoints, spotting these hidden dangers is routine but never taken for granted. Each detection helps prevent contraband and drugs from spilling into Singapore’s streets, and this enforcement helps maintain peace and order

This latest bust is a reminder that even the most ordinary cargo can hide extraordinary risks. And while the smugglers tried to pass their contraband off under the cover of soda bottles, their plan, quite literally, ended in a fizzled disguise.

