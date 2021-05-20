Ngee Ann Polytechnic punishes 28 students involved in hazing

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Ngee Ann Polytechnic (NP) has announced that all 28 male students involved in a hazing incident this year have been disciplined.

The incident was filmed on March 20, when some students were in a trial programme to prepare for NP freshmen bonding. After the trial, a group of 28 students, in year two and year three, gathered in a campus toilet for an “inappropriate act purportedly for fun”, initiated by a student.

Two students urinated on two other male students who were squatting and facing a shower cubicle’s wall without any clothes on. Subsequently, other students also urinated on the two who were kneeling down.

Meanwhile, others looked on and cheered from outside the cubicle.

All the videos and photos taken were later shared in WhatsApp group chats and social media.

The incident became widely known by March 22, which alerted the police and other authorities.

A student, claiming to be one of those urinated on, announced on Instagram that the act was consensual, reported Mothership.

He also denied being bullied, claiming it was “mindless fun”.

After the incident, the polytechnic’s students’ union suspended its activities.

The polytechnic launched an investigation, reported The Straits Times.

The students were meted out punishments ranging from corrective work duties to suspensions.

The polytechnic stated the incident was “indecent and disrespectful”.

It will be putting in more efforts to educate students on responsible behaviour and mutual respect.

An anti-hazing policy will also be included in its student code of conduct.

Under the anti-hazing policy, any club or society could have its activities suspended indefinitely if it violates the code of conduct.

“To prevent future recurrence, we will also review our practices to strengthen our supervision of student activities on campus, including the selection and training of student leaders and volunteers,” the polytechnic added in a statement.

