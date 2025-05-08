Thursday, May 8, 2025
29.7 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
Screengrab/ardmorepark.com.sg
Property
2 min.Read

Newton condo resells for S$12M in April, resulting in S$6.5M profit

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero
- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: The resale market for condominiums, just like the rest of Singapore’s property market, is alive and kicking, and an investment in a unit years ago can pay off very handsomely indeed.

In April, the title of biggest winner for condo resales goes to the seller of a freehold unit at Ardmore Park at Newton, reported the property website 99.co earlier this week. The original owner bought a four-bedroom 2,885-sq-ft unit in January 2010 for S$5.5 million, paying S$1,907 per square foot (psf) at the time.

This unit sold for S$12 million on Apr 9, with the buyer paying S$4,160 psf. This means the owner saw a cool S$6.5 million—or 118%—in profit after 15 years, which translates to S$427,631 per year.

The seller’s profit is more than twice as large as April’s runner-up, a 2,142-sq-ft unit at The Waterside freehold development at Tanjong Rhu Road. It sold for S$4.88 million after 18-and-a-half years, giving its original owner S$3.13 million in profit.

- Advertisement -

However, 99.co noted that “The stark contrast between this profitable sale (at Ardmore Park) and the S$1.8 million loss at The Ritz-Carlton Residences this month showed how two properties in the same area—and even with similar characteristics—can deliver very different outcomes depending on timing, entry price, and long-term holding power.”

It also pointed out that the highly profitable sale at Ardmore Park and the loss at the Ritz-Carlton took place in practically the same neighbourhood.

However, Ardmore Park is turning out to be a standout in the condo resale market. This year, two other sales of four-bedroom units at the freehold condominium have also been highly profitable. On Jan 21, a unit on the seventh floor sold for S$13.2 million (S$4,576 psf), which meant a S$8.54 million profit (183%) for the owner, who sold it after almost 23 years. Less than two months later, on March 3, a buyer purchased a 10th-story unit for S$11.8 million (S$4,090 psf). The owner, who had the unit for only five years, made S$3.8 million (47.5%) profit from the sale.

Ardmore Park, located in the prime District 10 area, is near other luxury condos such as Ardmore II, Ardmore Three, Sculptura Ardmore, and Nouvel 18, on Anderson Road, and One Draycott at Draycott Park.

- Advertisement -

The development has three 30-floor towers with a total of 330 units, most of which are 2,885-sq-ft four-bedroom units, although it also has six 8,740-sq-ft duplex penthouses. According to a report in EdgeProp Singapore last month, most resale units have sold at around S$4,190 psf. /TISG

Read also: Singapore condo resale prices rose 4% in December; volumes surged 29.9% year-on-year

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Entertainment

The Disappearing Series’ final edition is unveiled by Ding Yi Music Company

0
SINGAPORE: Audiences are taken on a moving journey into...
Jobs

Feeling invisible at work? Take back the spotlight with these power moves

0
In a Reddit post, a software engineer ranted because...

Topics

Entertainment

The Disappearing Series’ final edition is unveiled by Ding Yi Music Company

0
SINGAPORE: Audiences are taken on a moving journey into...
Jobs

Feeling invisible at work? Take back the spotlight with these power moves

0
In a Reddit post, a software engineer ranted because...
SGX

FLCT posts 13.8% YoY drop in 1HFY2025 DPU to 3 cents

0
SINGAPORE: Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (FLCT) reported a...
Jobs

‘She’s only going to accept something that pays more than S$10k,’ Singaporean shocked by fresh grad friend’s salary expectations

0
SINGAPORE: A Singaporean was shocked after hearing her friend...
Business

RHB: Singapore retail sales growth expected to slow down in H2 2025 amid economic headwinds

0
SINGAPORE: Singapore’s retail sector is expected to stay resilient...
Business

UOB’s Q1 net profit stays flat despite ‘record fee income and robust loan growth’

0
SINGAPORE: UOB Group reported a net profit of S$1.5...
Travel

Power fully restored in Bali after subsea cable glitch caused blackout

0
INDONESIA: Electricity on Indonesia's resort island of Bali has...
Property

Singapore’s HDB resale flat price growth continues to slow at 1.6% in Q1 2025

0
SINGAPORE: HDB resale flat prices in Singapore rose by...

Related Articles

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Bill Gates spotted trying out durian during Singapore visit

0
SINGAPORE: While very popular in many parts of Southeast...

Hot dog bun goes up from $1.70 to $2, the seller even asks for the bun’s plastic bag back

0
SINGAPORE: A Facebook user wrote that he was amused...

Elderly man with dementia missing since May 1, caregivers seek help

0
SINGAPORE: After an elderly man went missing last week,...

Ng Chee Meng asks PM Wong to exclude him from government role in new leadership lineup

0
SINGAPORE: Jalan Kayu MP and National Trades Union Congress...

Business

Feeling invisible at work? Take back the spotlight with these power moves

0
In a Reddit post, a software engineer ranted because...

FLCT posts 13.8% YoY drop in 1HFY2025 DPU to 3 cents

0
SINGAPORE: Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (FLCT) reported a...

‘She’s only going to accept something that pays more than S$10k,’ Singaporean shocked by fresh grad friend’s salary expectations

0
SINGAPORE: A Singaporean was shocked after hearing her friend...

RHB: Singapore retail sales growth expected to slow down in H2 2025 amid economic headwinds

0
SINGAPORE: Singapore’s retail sector is expected to stay resilient...

Singapore Politics

Ng Chee Meng asks PM Wong to exclude him from government role in new leadership lineup

0
SINGAPORE: Jalan Kayu MP and National Trades Union Congress...

Australian think tank piece says GE2025 results mean Singaporeans have become ‘incredibly savvy voters’

0
SINGAPORE: The Lowy Institute, a think tank based in...

PM Wong confirms Pritam Singh to remain as leader of the opposition

0
SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on May 5, Prime...

Long weekend or rising apathy? Some wonder at low voter turnout for GE2025

0
SINGAPORE: On Sunday (May 4), the Elections Department (ELD)...

© The Independent Singapore