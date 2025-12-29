// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, December 29, 2025
Singapore News
2 min.Read

New scam alert: Fake email claiming to be from Commissioner of Police warns recipient of illicit activity with minors, cybercrimes

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: On Sunday (Dec 28), the authorities warned the public about a new scam which pretends to involve the Commissioner of Police.

In this scam variant, an email is sent to a would-be victim, purportedly from Singapore’s highest-ranking police official. It informs the recipient that a criminal investigation has been launched against them by the police and the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA).

The email, which is supposed to be from the SPF, CSA, and the Ministry of Home Affairs, is headed with the words “OFFICIAL WARNING,” a specific number for a criminal investigation file, and says that the recipient has had “direct involvement in a series of grave offences committed via telecommunications networks.”

Screenshot 2025 12 29 at 12.15.40%E2%80%AFPM
FB screengrab/ Complaint Singapore

The Police shared a sample of such a letter with various media outlets. In it, the recipient’s digital identifiers are said to be “conclusively linked” to the possession, viewing, and transmission of “paedophilic and obscene materials,” illicit communications with minors online, and the unauthorised access and misuse of computer systems to facilitate these activities.

See also  Scammers impersonating WeChat, UnionPay and Tencent staff cause victims to lose S$958K

The recipient is then directed to provide a detailed written statement about these alleged activities within 48 hours of receiving the warning, and email this to an alleged “investigating unit.”

Should the recipient fail to comply, the email warned that their case would be forwarded to the Attorney-General’s Chambers for prosecution, a warrant of arrest would be issued against them, they would be arrested and registered as an offender, and their case file would be forwarded to relevant agencies and even to the media “in line with transparency protocols.”

“The severe nature of these allegations, which concern the exploitation of minors and national cybersecurity, mandates the most stringent response from Singapore’s judicial authorities. Any attempt to obstruct this investigation will result in additional criminal charges,” the warning letter adds.

Moreover, it is “signed” by Hoong Wee Teck, who is set to retire as Commissioner of Police by Jan 6, 2026.

In its statement, the Police underlined that these emails were not sent by the Government or the SPF, and, as it usually does, advised the public to take precautionary measures, which include adding the ScamShield app and ensuring that financial transactions are secure.

See also  Woman alleges “disgusting nurse” at Tan Tock Seng Hospital was rude and raised her voice at her

The Police also reminded the public that the official communication from the Government will not ask for bank login details or money or tell recipients to install unofficial apps or transfer your call to other officials over email or phone. The SPF also issued a reminder for people to check for scams via ScamShield of the ScamShield Helpline at 1799. /TISG

Read also: ‘Anti-scam’ firms promise to recover funds that victims lose. Unfortunately, some end up losing more.

