New job, higher pay, but worse mental health: Netizen on probation seeks advice after unpleasant experiences in new workplace

SINGAPORE: A Reddit post by a Singaporean professional has struck a nerve with many working adults after they shared how a long-awaited job switch, complete with a pay rise, ended up making them feel worse, not better.

The netizen explained that they left their previous corporate tech job feeling very low and unmotivated. At the time, they thought the problem was stagnant pay and a lack of growth. So when they landed a new role at a fintech firm with higher pay, they were genuinely excited and hopeful for a fresh start.

That hope didn’t last long.

Just weeks into the job, they found themselves feeling even more drained than before. Still on probation, they said they were barely sleeping because of stress and overthinking, and had already taken medical leave because they felt mentally overwhelmed.

When the red flags show up early

What made things worse were the experiences they faced almost immediately after joining.

In their first few weeks, they noticed a chat among senior staff making bets on how long they would last in the company. Their manager’s boss was described as extremely blunt and often scolding people rudely during meetings, even with many others on the call — something the netizen found deeply uncomfortable.

There was also little guidance for the role. No clear workflows, no proper onboarding, and no standard procedures to follow. Instead, they felt expected to “just know” what to do based on past experience, but with the unfriendly atmosphere, even asking for help felt stressful.

On top of that, the company culture felt very traditional and rigid. While the netizen had worked in Chinese companies before, this environment felt especially intense. Despite being entitled to one work-from-home day a week, the big boss reportedly did not believe in WFH at all.

Feeling stuck because of money and responsibilities

What really weighed on the netizen was the timing. They have a house closing in a few months, and the financial commitment makes them feel trapped.

They shared that they feel pressured to “suck it up” and keep earning their current salary so they can afford the house comfortably, even though the job is taking a toll on their mental health.

Feeling lost, they asked fellow Redditors whether switching industries — possibly into retail — might be an option, and what kind of pay a typical university graduate could expect in a full-time retail role.

Netizens express their empathy

Many Redditors responded with kindness and reassurance.

“Hey there. This does sound quite stressful and not a good environment to be in,” one netizen wrote. “If you can already tell it’s not going to be a pleasant journey, it might be better to cut your losses and find somewhere with better people and culture.”

Others encouraged the netizen to think about whether they still enjoyed the work itself. “Do you like what you do? Or is it the company culture that’s killing you?” one commenter asked, suggesting freelancing as an option if they still enjoyed tech but not the corporate environment.

Several netizens stressed that the early warning signs mattered. “You’re not weak; this is a bad culture fit. Those early red flags are important,” one wrote.

Another shared practical advice: “Start looking for a new role now. Tolerate the current job for as long as you need, but trust your gut — you already know this isn’t sustainable.”

For anyone feeling the same way

For many readers, the story felt painfully familiar. A higher salary is often seen as the solution to burnout, but this experience shows that money alone cannot fix a toxic work environment.

If you are feeling similar, some lessons stand out. When a workplace makes you anxious, afraid to ask questions, or constantly on edge, it is not a personal failure. It often means the environment is simply not right for you.

If quitting immediately is not possible, having a quiet exit plan can help; updating your CV, speaking to recruiters, or exploring other paths in your own time. Small steps can make the situation feel less suffocating.

Above all, many netizens reminded the poster, and others reading, that struggling at work does not mean you are weak or incapable. Sometimes, it just means you are human, and you ended up in the wrong place.

