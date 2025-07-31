New employee says manager called her ‘too introverted’ and questioned if she’s right for the job, wonders if she should quit

SINGAPORE: After receiving critical feedback from her manager during a performance review, a new employee took to Reddit to ask, “Should I find another job?”

Posting on the AskSingapore subreddit on Thursday (July 31), she shared that she felt discouraged after her manager told her that the quality of her work had fallen short of expectations.

“She thinks that my current work for producing social media content is not up to standard as compared to my portfolio. My previous background was in social media as well.”

To make matters worse, the manager also commented that she might be “too introverted” for the role and repeatedly urged her to consider whether the job was “truly suitable” for her

“There were also other small things she pointed out,” the employee added, explaining how the constant criticism has slowly chipped away at her confidence.

“I’m pretty disheartened and questioning my ability, and not sure how to move forward, as the feedback during the first month was positive for this part. I really like the industry of the job and job scope, but things aren’t looking great.”

Stressed out by the feedback and fearing that she’ll eventually fail probation, she asked fellow users, “Should I start to find another job? Do I include this job in?”

“Don’t give up if you’re passionate about it.”

In the comments, one Singaporean Redditor responded, “Sorry to hear that, but you may want to start looking for another job just in case. Your boss seems to be dropping hints. As you’ve been working for only two months, I personally wouldn’t include that on my CV. Good luck.”

Another said, “Time to look for a new job once your boss doesn’t think you’re suitable for the job.”

Some, however, felt that the employee shouldn’t be so quick to consider leaving. They suggested she take the manager’s feedback as constructive criticism and focus on growing from the experience.

One user added, “It’s only your first two months. There will always be room for improvement. Ask her how you should improve. Take pointers. Try your best to fulfil what she says in the next review.”

“At least improve bit by bit. Social media is a very tiring job. No breaks usually. Tell her that you’re still adjusting. Don’t stress. It should be manageable when you get the hang of it. All the best and don’t give up if you’re passionate about it.”

Should you quit right away after receiving negative feedback from your boss?

It’s totally normal to feel a little down after getting criticised at work, but that doesn’t mean you should quit right away.

According to job site Indeed, feedback can actually be a great chance to grow. Here are some steps you can take, according to career experts:

Understand what your manager is looking for. Think carefully about the feedback you received during your review. What were the main points your manager highlighted? Try to sort them into two groups: what needs to be improved right away, and what can be worked on over time. Once you’ve done that, come up with a step-by-step plan to address each area.

Don’t hesitate to ask questions. If there’s anything in the feedback that you didn’t fully understand, it’s perfectly okay to ask your manager to explain it further. Ask them what specific results they want to see and whether there are any key goals or targets they’ll be using to measure your work.

Have weekly check-ins. Try to arrange a short meeting with your manager once a week. These regular check-ins are a good opportunity to raise questions, get feedback, and show that you’re putting in effort to improve.

