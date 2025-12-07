New City Direct Service CDS 683 launching on Dec 15, promises a smoother, faster ride from Punggol to the city

SINGAPORE: Punggol residents who have long hoped for a more direct commute to town will soon have something to cheer about. On Dec 6, Ms Yeo Wan Ling, Adviser to Punggol Shore GROs, announced on Facebook the launch of a brand-new City Direct bus service — CDS 683 — that will officially begin operations on Monday, December 15, 2025.

“Hello Punggol Shore! We heard you!” she wrote, sharing that the new service was created in response to residents’ feedback and daily travel needs.

A direct link from Punggol to the heart of the city

CDS 683 will connect Punggol Central to Moulmein Road, passing through Riviera and the Punggol East area. This means residents living in the northeast will finally enjoy a smoother journey to the city without having to make multiple transfers.

The new route provides direct access to major MRT interchanges and familiar city spots such as Dhoby Ghaut, Somerset, Orchard and Newton. For commuters who work, study, or spend time in town, the ride is about to get a lot more convenient.

Peak-hour services for greater convenience

The service will run on weekdays, excluding public holidays, and is timed to meet the rush-hour demand. Morning trips will depart from Blk 162B at 7:20 a.m. and 7:35 a.m. In the evening, the service will begin from St Joseph’s Institution Junior at 6:00 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. These timings aim to offer Punggol residents another reliable option when travel demand is at its highest.

A community-driven transport improvement

The introduction of CDS 683 reflects months of ground feedback and discussions with residents who have asked for better citybound connectivity. Ms Yeo said she hopes the new service will “bring greater convenience” to daily routines.

For many who travel to the city every day, CDS 683 is a welcome upgrade that promises a more comfortable and direct journey. With the launch just around the corner, Punggol residents can look forward to starting their weekdays with a ride that feels a little easier and a lot more hassle-free.

