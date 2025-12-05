// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, December 5, 2025
Photo: Facebook / Go-Ahead Singapore (for illustration purposes only)
PSA: Bus Service 104 to serve new stop at Punggol Point Grove from Dec 28

Merzsam Singkee
By Merzsam Singkee

SINGAPORE: Good news is coming for residents in the Punggol Point area. Starting December 28, 2025, Bus Service 104 will begin stopping right outside Blk 446B along New Punggol Road (Bus Stop 65711). For many living in Punggol Point Cove, Punggol Point Grove or nearby blocks, this means a shorter walk, a bit more convenience, and one less daily headache.

The update was shared by Senior Minister of State Sun Xueling, who said that her team had been working closely with LTA to make this happen. Safety checks were done, routes were studied, and after meticulous planning, the new stop is finally ready. She said the hope is simple: to make everyday travel a little easier for the people who call Punggol home.

IMG 1126
Photo: Facebook / Sun Xueling

What this means for residents

Anyone living in this part of Punggol knows how important it is to have a bus stop closer to home, especially on rainy days, late nights or when you’re carrying groceries. With this new stop, residents will find it easier to connect to key places like the Punggol Coast transport hub and nearby amenities.

For families with young children, elderly residents or those who rely fully on public transport, these small changes make daily life just a bit less tiring. And for a fast-growing neighbourhood like Punggol North, every new connection helps.

How people reacted online

The announcement received warm and thoughtful reactions. One netizen simply stated their gratitude: “Thank you for the update!”

Another Facebook user offered a suggestion, saying that maybe Service 104 could “do the loop like 84W/G near Punggol Settlement.” They were pointing out that this suggestion could perhaps improve access without having to build new shelters, which is a practical solution and a win-win for all.

Another comment came from a netizen who shared their daily struggles with transport in the area. They stated, “We sincerely hope LTA can consider extending Service 104 by just two more stops. This small adjustment would greatly improve accessibility for residents of Punggol Point Crown and the northern parts of Punggol Point Cove, especially those who rely heavily on public transport to reach essential amenities.”

A small update, but a meaningful one

While this might look like “just one more bus stop,” for many residents, it means saving precious minutes every day; this means that they might have an easier time getting around and feel like their neighbourhood is becoming more connected.

As Punggol continues to grow, improvements like this help ensure residents don’t feel left out and can enjoy smoother, more convenient journeys.

Residents can start using the new stop from Dec 28, 2025, and feedback is always welcome as agencies continue shaping a more connected Punggol for everyone.

